BNPL Firm ViaBill Receives $120 Million in Equity and Debt Financing

By Bilal Jafar
 2 days ago

Danish Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) company, ViaBill has raised $120 million in its recent equity and debt financing round. The funding round, which was led by London-based Fasanara capital, will help the company in the expansion of its BNPL services. ViaBill is backed by the global venture capital,...

Danish BNPL Firm ViaBill Raises $120M

Danish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm ViaBill has raised $120 million in a debt and equity round led by the U.K.’s Fasanara Capital. “We see huge demand for Buy Now Pay Later that isn’t limited to online stores,” Jan Lytje-Hansen, CEO and co-founder of ViaBill, said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 15).
