ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Where rent rose, fell the most in 2021: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2Xka_0eKfaf3z00

(NEXSTAR) – If you aren’t shopping for a new home in the hot housing market, you’re likely among the millions of Americans who are renting.

In the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms.

Data from the Labor Department shows rental costs rose 0.5% in from December 2020 to January 2021 – that’s the largest single-month increase in 20 years.

Experts say many factors are responsible for astronomical rents, including a nationwide housing shortage, extremely low rental vacancies and unrelenting demand as young adults continue to enter the crowded market.

States with rising, falling rent rates

The rent hike hasn’t been equally impacting every state in the U.S. In a recent analysis , Rent.com found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.

Rhode Island has seen the largest year-over-year increase, according to the analysis, with the average rent for a one-bedroom unit jumping from $1,023 to $1,968 – a 92% price hike. Across the country in Utah, renters are seeing a 71% year-over-year rent increase for the same sized unit. The average price has gone from $860 to $1,471.

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

When it comes to the average rental rates for two-bedroom units, Idaho (also home to one of 2022’s hottest housing markets ) experienced the largest rent hike. In 2020, the average rate was $928. In 2021, that spiked to an average $1,754 – an 89% increase. Rhode Island was close behind with an 81% year-over-year increase. In 2020, the average rent was $1,248. Last year, it was $2,259.

Rent isn’t rising everywhere. In Nebraska, for example, the average rent for a one-bedroom has dropped from $989 to $975. For the same sized unit, New Hampshire has experienced a decrease from $1,699 to $1,658. The average rent for a two-bedroom unit in Wyoming has dropped slightly from $789 to $777.

Cities with top increase, decrease in rent prices

Rent.com also analyzed rent price trends for the 100 largest cities. Rent is rising in most of these areas. While Idaho and Rhode Island were the states most impacted by rising rent, no cities from either appear in the top five of those seeing a major year-over-year price change.

People react to $165K Hawaii home with ‘Jurassic Park’ bathroom

These five cities have seen the greatest year-over-year increases in the average one-bedroom rent prices:

  • Gilbert, Ariz. (+108.5%)
  • Long Beach, Calif. (+55.7%)
  • Huntington Beach, Calif. (+49.2%)
  • Jersey City, N.J. (+46.6%)
  • Austin, Texas (+45.1%)

Alternatively, these five cities have seen the largest decreases:

  • Toledo, Ohio (-27.6%)
  • Kansas City, Mo. (-21.6%)
  • Indianapolis (-9.7%)
  • Atlanta (-9.6%)
  • Miami (-9.2%)

When it comes to the average rent for two-bedroom units, these five cities have had the most substantial price increases:

  • New York City (+49.9%)
  • Fresno, Calif. (+44.3%)
  • Aurora, Ill. (+41.2%)
  • Salt Lake City (+40.3%)
  • St. Petersburg, Fla. (+39.5%)

Meanwhile, these five have seen the largest price drops:

  • Shreveport, La. (-28.6%)
  • Kansas City, Mo. (-25.3%)
  • Lincoln, Neb. (-18.6%)
  • Wichita, Kan. (-18.1%)
  • Durham, N.C. (-14.0%)

Among those that saw the largest increase in rent prices, two cities – Salt Lake City and St. Petersburg – also rank in the top 10 hottest housing markets for 2022 . Indianapolis, which saw a decrease in the average rent price, is also on that list.

Atlanta and Miami were recently found to have some of the most affordable property listings while Salt Lake City was ranked to have some of the fewest .

Buy or sell a home in 2021? Here’s how it could impact your taxes

Rent.com notes states and cities with insufficient inventory were not included in this report, which you can view in full here .

In a recent report, Zumper predicted rent will continue to rise through 2022, especially because of low supply but strong demand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Renting#New York City#Americans#Realtor Com#The Labor Department
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

A Las Vegas Strip Icon Awaits the Wrecking Ball

Las Vegas has a long memory but it also forgets easily. Parts of the city either seem frozen in time or offer warm nods to the past. This is, for example, a city that still embraces showgirls, an anachronistic salute to something that passed for both risque and entertaining in a time gone by.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Portland Mercury

And the whores you rode in on

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. One of the more positive aspects of having this Kristof saga come to a completely expected and predictable close, is that thanks to ORESTAR we now have a list of all the amoral political actors and consultants who were ready and willing to flout the rule of law and Oregon's constitution in favor collaborating with his Big Money Coup to install another Hetronormative Cisgendered White Male Corporate Shill in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
Fox5 KVVU

Why nurses say they are leaving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses across Las Vegas have left the area or the profession during the pandemic, leaving critical staffing shortages as the omicron surge swept through Nevada and filled hospitals. In a latest report from the Nevada Hospital Association, which describes staffing levels still as a crisis across...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy