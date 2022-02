Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.

