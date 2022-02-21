ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lighthouse promotes leaders

By Lighthouse
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree team members have been promoted at Lighthouse, An Alera Group Company, a locally operated full-service insurance agency. Griff Gatewood (commercial insurance) was promoted to vice president, Zach Haan (employee benefits) to associate VP, and Curtis Brink (commercial insurance) to senior account executive. “Griff, Zach and Curtis’ commitment to...

