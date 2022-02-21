Lighthouse promotes leaders

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Sarah Green Carmichael: The two of you have written a book, “Level Up: Rise Above the Hidden Forces Holding Your Business Back,” about your experiences founding and scaling three businesses together: a consultancy called Insomnia, a bottled-water-for-babies business called Nourish, and a fintech company called NowCorp. (Stacey is best known, of course, for her political career; she is running as a Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia this year.) Your consulting firm and your fintech company thrived, but your bottled water manufacturing venture was not so successful. What are some of the lessons you took from that?

