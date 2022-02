Watching bees buzz in and out of your flowers on a summer day helps you understand exactly how industrious these little insects are! They’re tireless workers because they have a big job in the garden: Bees and other pollinators carry pollen grains from one part of the plant to another in order to fertilize the plant. Without pollination, most plants can’t make seeds, fruits, and more plants. In fact, about 75 percent of the plants on earth are pollinated by insects and animals, including bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, moths, and bats. No pollination means no food and flowers!

