Geochemistry professor named a 2022 Sloan Research Fellow

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Marissa Tremblay, an assistant professor of geochemistry in the College of Science’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, has been named a 2022 Sloan Research Fellow.

Tremblay has been researching noble gases, which, according to Purdue's release, are elements that exhibit high stability and low reactivity. Her research has garnered much attention throughout the scientific community.

"(Tremblay) has developed a method for measuring the temperature history of continental surfaces using noble gases trapped in minerals," according to the release. "The development of this method has led to significant advances in learning more about the history of temperature and answering climate change questions."

Additionally, Tremblay has also used noble gases to determine the time between volcanic flows during the Deccan Traps formation. This region formation, located in west-central India, has been linked to what caused the mass-extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.

According to the release, it is not just the scientific community that Tremblay has impacted, but the Purdue community as well.

"Numerous graduate and undergraduate students conduct research in the lab, called Thermochronology @ Purdue, that Tremblay has built," the release states. "Her lab’s one-of-a kind equipment will help researchers make a significant contribution to the field of noble gas measurement for years to come."

The scientific community has taken note of Tremblay's dedication, contribution and expertise in her field of study, Purdue said. In 2020, the American Association for Advancement of Science presented Tremblay with the Marion Milligan Mason Award for Women in Chemical Sciences.

The same year, Tremblay also received the Doris M. Curtis Outstanding Woman in Science Award from the Geological Society of America.

Now named in the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s Sloan Research Fellowship, Tremblay will be further recognized for her work due to her outstanding career research, creativity and accomplishments that stand out in her field.

With this honor, Sloan Research Fellows receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship to be used to advance their research.