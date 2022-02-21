ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Geochemistry professor named a 2022 Sloan Research Fellow

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1U5v_0eKfZMaf00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Marissa Tremblay, an assistant professor of geochemistry in the College of Science’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, has been named a 2022 Sloan Research Fellow.

Tremblay has been researching noble gases, which, according to Purdue's release, are elements that exhibit high stability and low reactivity. Her research has garnered much attention throughout the scientific community.

"(Tremblay) has developed a method for measuring the temperature history of continental surfaces using noble gases trapped in minerals," according to the release. "The development of this method has led to significant advances in learning more about the history of temperature and answering climate change questions."

Additionally, Tremblay has also used noble gases to determine the time between volcanic flows during the Deccan Traps formation. This region formation, located in west-central India, has been linked to what caused the mass-extinction of non-avian dinosaurs.

According to the release, it is not just the scientific community that Tremblay has impacted, but the Purdue community as well.

"Numerous graduate and undergraduate students conduct research in the lab, called Thermochronology @ Purdue, that Tremblay has built," the release states. "Her lab’s one-of-a kind equipment will help researchers make a significant contribution to the field of noble gas measurement for years to come."

The scientific community has taken note of Tremblay's dedication, contribution and expertise in her field of study, Purdue said. In 2020, the American Association for Advancement of Science presented Tremblay with the Marion Milligan Mason Award for Women in Chemical Sciences.

The same year, Tremblay also received the Doris M. Curtis Outstanding Woman in Science Award from the Geological Society of America.

Now named in the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s Sloan Research Fellowship, Tremblay will be further recognized for her work due to her outstanding career research, creativity and accomplishments that stand out in her field.

With this honor, Sloan Research Fellows receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship to be used to advance their research.

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

BNL, SBU physicist Abhay Deshpande named Fellow at AAAS

The American Association for the Advancement of Science recently named physicist Abhay Deshpande a Fellow. Deshpande, who thinks big about small matter, has distinguished himself with his discoveries, ideas, leadership, innovation, and mentorship. The Director of Electron Ion Collider Science at Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) and SUNY Distinguished Professor at Stony Brook University will become a fellow as part of an online ceremony on Feb. 19.
STONY BROOK, NY
96.7 The River

SCSU Professor Involved In Unique Research in Northern MN

St. Cloud State professor Dr. Matt Julius, department chair and professor of Biology in the College of Science and Engineering is one of the scientific researchers involved in the 2022 Rainy-Lake of the Woods Watershed. This is a forum for Canadian, the U.S. policymakers, multiple tribal groups, and scientists from the region and the world to discuss watershed management science to inform policy decisions. SCSU has been involved as a co-hosting organization for 15+ years.
EDUCATION
Leader-Telegram

UW-RF professor named McKnight Artist Fellowships Program ceramic artist fellow

RIVER FALLS — Mike Helke doesn’t want the pottery he creates to sit in a cupboard. “I want it to participate in the daily rhythms of home life,” said Helke, a UW-River Falls art assistant professor and ceramics program director, in a press release. “I want my work not to be hidden. I want it to be out on a table and used. It is visual pottery. For me my work is not passive, it has a presence.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Jacksonville Daily Record

University of North Florida professor receives epilepsy research grant

University of North Florida assistant professor of electrical engineering Mona Nasseri was awarded a $199,000 National Science Foundation grant to research wearable devices for women with seizure disorders to better predict the onset of a seizure event. The study will focus on improving the quality of life of women with...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sloan Research Fellowship#Fellows#The College Of Science#Department Of Earth#Deccan#Thermochronology Purdue
Bangor Daily News

Sandweiss named 2022 Distinguished Maine Professor

ORONO — A longtime University of Maine professor who is a world-renowned researcher in Latin American archeology and paleoclimatology is the 2022 Distinguished Maine Professor, the university’s most prestigious faculty award. Daniel Sandweiss is a UMaine professor in the anthropology department and the Climate Change Institute. He also...
ORONO, ME
Harvard Crimson

HKS Professors Awarded $7.5 Million Grant To Establish Research Initiative

Two Harvard Kennedy School Economics professors received a $7.5 million grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to establish the Reimagining the Economy Project, the foundation announced Wednesday. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Dani Rodrik ’79 and Gordon H. Hanson, two Harvard Kennedy School Economics professors, received a $7.5 million...
COLLEGES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Tennessee Tech professor researching self-driving cars

When Arman Sargolzaei was driving two hours each way to work on his doctorate, he dreamed of what it would be like to have a car that would drive itself. He’s now working on that dream at Tennessee Tech University, taking on the challenges of how to create an autonomous vehicle that is safe and secure.
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

526
Followers
476
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy