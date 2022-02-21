ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, Putin tentatively agree to meeting

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stpbn_0eKfYwoq00

MOSCOW — The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Heavy shelling is continuing Monday in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive.

French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker a possible meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a series of phone calls that dragged into the night.

Macron's office said both leaders had both "accepted the principle of such a summit" to be followed by a broader summit meeting on security and strategic stability in Europe.

The White House press secretary said Biden accepts "in principle" a meeting with Putin if Russia doesn't invade.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is in Germany campaigning for a diplomatic solution. On Sunday , she warned about "the potential for war in Europe,"

News of the potential meeting came days after several news outlets reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe that Putin has already given orders to his military to commence an invasion.

The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, were originally set to end on Sunday. The joint drills brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus, and their presence raised concern that they could sweep down to Ukraine's capital in a Russian invasion.

Ukraine's president, Vladimir Zelenovskiy, has appealed for a cease-fire.

Russia has massed 150,000-plus troops near Ukraine but has denied that it plans to invade.

Putin has also proposed measures he says will improve security in Europe, including a promise not to extend an invitation to join NATO to Ukraine and the removal of the alliance's troops from Eastern Europe. The U.S. has said those proposals are nonstarters.

The U.S. has ordered thousands of troops toward Ukraine in recent weeks as Russia has grown more aggressive in its stance. The Pentagon says those troops were not being sent to fight but to reassure allies.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Joe Biden says Russia’s Vladimir Putin not planning to use nuclear weapons to invade Ukraine

Joe Biden has said he does not believe Vladimir Putin is planning to use nuclear weapons if the Russian leader decides to invade Ukraine.A day after America’s top diplomat said any attack by Russia could go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons, and even claimed it could involve chemical weapons, Mr Biden said he did not believe nuclear weapons would be involved. Speaking at the White House, where he outlined conversations he had earlier in the day with European leaders, the president was asked his reaction to the fact Mr Putin was reportedly planning to spend the weekend overseeing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Russian#French#White House#Nato#Pentagon
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine and will target Kyiv, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden on Friday night said Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine "within days", including a targeted attack on the capital Kyiv. The US President, speaking with more certainty than in recent weeks, said diplomatic outreach to the Russian president had failed and troops were set to move on Ukraine within the week.
POTUS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy