What is a Monarchy?

The independence of Poland is no longer even a name. In another part of this day’s paper will be found an Imperial Manifesto from the Autocrat of the Russias, declaring, that as Poland, conquered by Russian arms in 1815, has, by the recent transactions, forfeited the privilege of separate existence, which the magnanimity of Russia had granted her, she is in future to form an integral portion of the empire, with an administration suited to her wants; and her inhabitants are henceforth to form, with the Russians, but one nation, bound together, by fraternal sentiments. We are not of those who look on this manifesto as decisive of the question of Polish freedom. Perhaps the barefaced acknowledgment of the extinction of the Kingdom of Poland, in defiance of all pledges and declarations, is even more favourable to the development of the efforts of her people to recover their liberties than that nominal state of freedom which “keeps the word of promise to the ear, and breaks it to the hope.”

