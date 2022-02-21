PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A semi-truck has shut down Highway 96 and Highway 50 in both directions near mile marker 330 after it crashed into a car and caught fire on Monday morning in Pueblo.

State Patrol says at 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound into Avondale as the semi-truck was traveling westbound into Pueblo. The man in the car drove across the median and struck the semi-truck head-on -- causing a crash and the semi-truck to catch fire.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was reported to be okay. The driver of the passenger car received life-threatening injuries. He was flown off to Colorado Springs to get treatment at the hospital.

State Patrol is working to determine whether the driver of the passenger car was under the influence.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes

Use CO-209 between Highway 50 and CO-96 for drivers east of the accident

Use CO-442 for drivers west of the accident

This is a developing story.

The post Semi-truck crash shuts down road at Hwy 96 and Hwy 50 appeared first on KRDO .