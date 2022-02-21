ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Some mid-Michigan school districts have changed mask policies

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta9Cv_0eKfXGDt00

With the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's decision to lift the school mask mandate, some school districts are also adjusting their mask policies beginning this week.

East Lansing, Lansing and Waverly Public Schools voted in favor of keeping mask mandates in place for now.

However, several districts have made masks optional. Those include Okemos, Grand Ledge, Bath, Williamston, Holt, Saint Johns, Mason, Jackson and DeWitt.

Masks are still required on buses due to the federal mandate in effect until March 18.

Haslett Public Schools has yet to take action on its mask policy and is working to collect feedback from those in the school district. It will keep the mandate in place until the school board votes on the issue at its next meeting on Monday, Feb. 28. Community responses are due Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The changes will go into effect Tuesday, Feb. 22, as students return to the classroom after the holiday.

