Historic Dawn Theater opens its doors to the public for the first time since 2015

CL Real Estate Development will host their official ribbon cutting and public open house from 5:30–7 p.m. March 4 to mark the transfer of keys and kick-off their operations of the Dawn Theater.

Guests to the Dawn’s open house will be able to experience our town’s theater’s mosaic floors, restored theater stenciling, and enjoy live music. CL Real Estate Development will manage the Dawn Theater starting March 1 and reinstate it as a staple of the downtown area both historically and culturally.

The Dawn Theater will serve the Hillsdale Community as a venue for community events, as well as serving as an events rental venue to be used for film, entertainment, small theater performances, wedding receptions, banquets and business meetings.