ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Historic Dawn Theater opens its doors to the public for the first time since 2015

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27shVH_0eKfXESR00

CL Real Estate Development will host their official ribbon cutting and public open house from 5:30–7 p.m. March 4 to mark the transfer of keys and kick-off their operations of the Dawn Theater.

Guests to the Dawn’s open house will be able to experience our town’s theater’s mosaic floors, restored theater stenciling, and enjoy live music. CL Real Estate Development will manage the Dawn Theater starting March 1 and reinstate it as a staple of the downtown area both historically and culturally.

The Dawn Theater will serve the Hillsdale Community as a venue for community events, as well as serving as an events rental venue to be used for film, entertainment, small theater performances, wedding receptions, banquets and business meetings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas kicked off the nation’s long and likely bruising midterm season Tuesday with primaries that are testing the state’s new, tougher voting laws while giving Republicans a chance to validate GOP leaders who have pushed already deeply red territory farther right and proudly tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Live Music#Historic Dawn Theater#The Hillsdale Community
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

613
Followers
325
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy