ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sean of the South: Gold Medal Hoarder

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary We watched the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games on a tiny, portable TV about the size of a postcard. We are currently in the process of moving, so our regular television has already been packaged in bubble wrap. Thus...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
ABC News

US Olympic speedskater recalls 'amazing rush of emotions' after historic gold medal win

Erin Jackson made Olympic history in Beijing, becoming the first Black woman to ever win a gold medal in speedskating. "It was amazing. After I crossed the line, I was like, 'OK, I at least get a medal, but I came here to win gold. Let's wait and see,'" she told "Good Morning America" of the anticipation after her race finished. "It was an amazing rush of emotions."
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Gold Medal#Olympics#American#U Haul#Scotch#Sean S#Crapola
BBC

Winter Olympics: Preston curling centre's boom thanks to medal success

Great Britain's Olympic curling success has led to a boom in bookings at one of England's only dedicated centres. The women's team led by skipper Eve Muirhead won gold in Beijing while the men bagged silver. They were the only medals won at the Olympics by Team GB. The Flower...
WORLD
Register Citizen

Editorial: Let’s give a gold medal to CT’s Olympic athletes

Thumbs up to the athletes who gave Connecticut a dominant presence in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The United States left China with 25 medals, several of which went to athletes with Connecticut connections. The first medal for Team USA was awarded to Westport’s Julia Marino, who took silver in women’s snowboard slopestyle. The first American to collect a gold medal was Roxbury’s Lindsey Jacobellis in women’s snowboard cross. Jacobellis picked up a second gold in the mixed team snowboard cross. Yale student Nathan Chen joined an elite roster as the seventh American to pick up Olympic gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition. Chen and Madison native Zach Donohue contributed to a silver finish in the figure skating team event. Donahue also picked up a silver in rhythm dance and a bronze medal win in ice dance competition, both with partner Madison Hubbell. Several other athletes didn’t make it to the podium, but made their home state proud over the fortnight.
WESTPORT, CT
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy