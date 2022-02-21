ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

Six months to live or die: The politics of liver transplants and alcholism

By Aneri Pattani
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMeRN_0eKfXAvX00

Brian Gorzney planned to check into rehab for alcohol use, he began vomiting blood. First at 2 a.m. Then 5. And again at 11.

When he arrived at the rehab facility in North Kansas City, Missouri, they sent him directly to the adjoining hospital. There, Gorzney, then 50, and his family learned he had severe alcoholic hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver typically associated with excessive alcohol use.

Gorzney had been drinking heavily on and off for years and, by February 2020, was having as many as a dozen drinks a day. His only chance of survival was a liver transplant, doctors said.

“So let’s do that,” his daughter Cameron Gorzney, now 22, told them. She was ready for anything that would save her dad, the man who had coached her softball team until high school and later cheered from the stands at every game.

But Gorzney wasn’t eligible for a transplant, the doctors said. He hadn’t been six months sober.

In the U.S., a widespread practice requires patients with alcoholic liver disease to complete a period of sobriety before they can get on the waiting list for a liver.

This informal policy, often called “the 6-month rule,” can be traced to the 1980s. The thinking then — and among proponents of the practice today — was that six months of abstinence gave a patient’s liver time to heal and, thus, avoid a transplant. If that didn’t work, the patient would have proven they can stay sober and would not return to drinking after a transplant.

However, a landmark European study published in 2011 and several American studies in the decade since have exposed flaws in that premise. Six months of abstinence is not a good predictor of long-term sobriety, and for people with conditions like Gorzney’s, more than half die within that time . Now, as the understanding of addiction evolves — viewing it as a disease rather than a personal failing — many surgeons and families say the six-month hold unfairly penalizes those with substance use disorder. And with alcoholic liver disease rising among young adults and pandemic-related drinking exacerbating those numbers , it has become a pressing concern.

“We have to move beyond denying people lifesaving therapy because we think they don’t deserve it,” said Dr. Andrew Cameron , head of the liver transplant program at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. Doctors don’t withhold treatment from people with diabetes who are obese or people with sexually transmitted infections who had unprotected sex, he said.

Cameron and his colleagues published a study this August, which found that among patients with alcoholic liver disease who were made to wait six months and those who were not, about 20% in each group returned to drinking one year after their transplants. That means about 80% stayed sober, regardless of how long they abstained from alcohol before the surgery.

“There was nothing at all helpful or predictive about a six-month waiting period,” Cameron said.

No national regulation determines how long a patient needs to be abstinent before being added to the waitlist; each transplant center sets its own policies. As of 2019, only about one-third of liver transplant hospitals in the U.S. had performed a transplant without one . Patients who don’t live near those hospitals — or don’t have the knowledge and resources to get to them — can die without ever making it onto the waitlist, Cameron said.

On the other hand, some physicians worry abandoning the six-month rule could overwhelm the limited supply of donor organs. With nearly 12,000 people on the waiting list for a liver, it’s crucial to ensure patients who receive transplants are ready to care for themselves and the “gift of the donated organ,” said Dr. Kenneth Andreoni , a transplant surgeon and past president of the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the nation’s transplant system. (UNOS determines who ultimately receives a donor organ, but it does not determine who can or cannot be put on the waitlist.)

Since 2016, alcoholic liver disease has been the most commonly identified justification for a liver transplant, and since these patients often have dire prognoses with little time to live, they can quickly jump to the top of the waiting list, surpassing those with liver cancer or other diseases. When one patient receives a liver, “someone else is not getting that organ,” Andreoni said. “It’s just math.”

He said more long-term research is needed. “If all these people [who receive transplants without the waiting period] are doing great and living 15 years, then that’s the right answer.” Only time and statistics will tell.

Dr. Josh Levitsky , treasurer of the American Society of Transplantation, said some hospitals may worry that transplanting organs into patients with a higher risk of relapse could result in poor outcomes and threaten their accreditation or insurance contracts.

In fact, some insurance companies require patients to provide documentation of a sobriety period before agreeing to cover the cost of surgery. A study examining Medicaid policies in 2017 found 24 states had such policies, while 14 did not. (Twelve states didn’t perform any liver transplants that year.)

In Brian Gorzney’s case, insurance wasn’t the issue. Finding a hospital to say yes was.

When the team at North Kansas City Hospital, which is not a transplant center, suggested Gorzney look into hospice options, his family refused. They took him across state lines to the University of Kansas Health System for a second opinion.

There, Gorzney’s daughter Cameron, his ex-wife (Cameron’s mom), his then-girlfriend and his sister teamed up to explain why they knew Gorzney would stay sober and care for a new liver responsibly. He had held steady jobs throughout his life, they said. He had never had a DUI. He coached his daughters’ softball teams and was like a father figure to his sister, who is 10 years younger. He was headed to rehab before this crisis started, and he had a supportive family to help him sustain sobriety after surgery.

But, ultimately, the hospital’s transplant committee said no.

In a statement about the general transplant process, Dr. Ryan Taylor , medical director of liver transplantation at the hospital, said each candidate is reviewed by a committee of more than 30 members. “High-risk transplant patients may be required to complete 6 months of counseling to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to sobriety,” he wrote, but there is an “expedited pathway” for people with alcoholic hepatitis who also have a “low risk for recidivism.”

Gorzney was considered for this pathway, but the committee didn’t approve him, his daughter Cameron said.

She was devastated by the no. But she’s stubborn, she said, just like her dad. So, she and the rest of the family frantically scoured news articles and academic studies and called transplant hospitals across the country for another option.

In May 2021, more than a year after his liver transplant, Brian Gorzney attended his daughter Cameron’s college graduation. (Jennifer Evans-Page)

“My dad was really deteriorating each day,” she said.

They finally settled on the University of Iowa, where Cameron Gorzney had attended her first year of college and heard of its renowned medical system. The family made their case on Gorzney’s behalf again. This time, they got a yes. The family’s group text exploded, Cameron recalled.

Dr. Alan Gunderson , medical director of liver transplantation at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said most hospitals that allow transplants without the six-month wait look at similar factors: the patient’s medical need, financial stability, social support, understanding of their addiction and desire to recover. But the subjectivity of these measures means different transplant committees can come to different decisions.

In a letter to Gorzney, the Iowa transplant team explained they’d typically recommend a six-month waiting period but were approving him for the waiting list immediately because he wouldn’t survive otherwise. In return, Gorzney agreed to attend counseling and treatment programs after the transplant.

Within 24 hours of being put on the waitlist, Gorzney received a new liver.

Today, more than a year and a half later, Gorzney, 52, is still sober and embracing the “opportunity to be somebody that I haven’t been in a while,” he said.

He and his girlfriend are engaged, and he’s grateful to see his daughters, Cameron and Carson, grow into young adults. A lifelong Illinois Fighting Illini football fan, he even considers rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes now.

But it worries him that the six-month rule, which led his family to travel to three hospitals in three states, still stymies others.

“People are, unfortunately, passing away … not knowing that there may be other options for them because they don’t have a support group that I had that was aggressive enough and strong enough to reach out and not accept no on the first response they got.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

The post Six months to live or die: The politics of liver transplants and alcholism appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 128

Pamela Bruce
2d ago

As long as there is a shortage of donated organs, there will have to be rules to determine the best use of those organs. Hospitals have ethics committees with doctors, lawyers, and social workers, etc to make their decisions. It is an awful job and I am glad I am not in their shoes. Sign to donate when you get your license. Tell your families you wish to donate. More organs means less difficult decisions for hospitals and more lives saved.

Reply(4)
39
Alabi 2k
2d ago

demand exceeds supply. I was deemed ineligible because of my age and other health conditions. Just hoping for the best. Medicine killed my liver, not alcohol.

Reply(7)
22
Your Big Daddy
1d ago

We really need to start using our inmate population as organ donors to help others live, instead of just keeping them locked up and costing taxpayers a lot of money to feed, provide healthcare, guard, etc…. It’s a win-win situation. The inmates pay their debt back to society and people that need the organs can continue to live

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

Two cases of brucellosis identified so far this year, but state says a larger outbreak is unlikely

Two cows from Gallatin and Madison counties have tested positive for brucellosis in the last two months, but the Montana Department of Livestock said it does not believe the cases represent an increased risk of an outbreak. The department reported the first positive case on Jan. 5 and the second on Feb. 22. Both infected […] The post Two cases of brucellosis identified so far this year, but state says a larger outbreak is unlikely appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Sign of the times: A different sort of sickness called ‘Decision Fatigue’

Most all of us have felt the exhaustion of pandemic-era decision-making. Should I travel to see an elderly relative? Can I see my friends and, if so, is inside OK? Mask or no mask? Test or no test? What day? Which brand? Is it safe to send my child to day care? Questions that once […] The post Sign of the times: A different sort of sickness called ‘Decision Fatigue’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Medical boards pressured to let it slide when doctors spread COVID misinformation

Tennessee’s Board of Medical Examiners unanimously adopted in September a statement that said doctors spreading COVID misinformation — such as suggesting that vaccines contain microchips — could jeopardize their license to practice. “I’m very glad that we’re taking this step,” Dr. Stephen Loyd, the panel’s vice president, said at the time. “If you’re spreading this […] The post Medical boards pressured to let it slide when doctors spread COVID misinformation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Parents suing University of Montana after ‘excessive’ asbestos found in childcare facilities

A group of parents and a grandparent whose toddlers attended childcare facilities at the University of Montana have alleged UM was negligent when it delayed alerting them to a possible asbestos exposure in late 2018 in a building where their children played and deprived them of making informed decisions about how to keep their children […] The post Parents suing University of Montana after ‘excessive’ asbestos found in childcare facilities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Kansas City, MO
Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
North Kansas City, MO
Daily Montanan

50 years later, the ‘Con-Con’ still a model for today

I recently sat in awe as I listened to 94-year-old Montana Constitutional Convention Delegate Wade Dahood, one of 12 remaining delegates of the original 100, talk about his convention experience 50 years ago.  From his Anaconda law office, Dahood addressed a camera and a reporter for an interview, part of a series noting and celebrating […] The post 50 years later, the ‘Con-Con’ still a model for today appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Black Montana’: The forgotten history of the state’s families, settlers of color

The fact many people are surprised that Anthony Wood could write an entire book about the Black experience in Montana underscores the reason he did it. A doctoral history student at the University of Michigan and an Anaconda native, Wood wrote the 322-page academic study, “Black Montana: Settler Colonialism and the Erosion of the Racial […] The post ‘Black Montana’: The forgotten history of the state’s families, settlers of color appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Restoration of North Coast Hiawatha line to be part of infra bill study

Officials are confident that the long-defunct Amtrak line that once snaked through Montana’s southern tier en route to the West Coast will be part of a forthcoming federal study into discontinued intercity passenger rail lines — an important step in the mission to restore Amtrak service between the state’s most populous cities. Dave Strohmaier, a […] The post Restoration of North Coast Hiawatha line to be part of infra bill study appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

CDC to update federal masking guidance in coming weeks

WASHINGTON — The federal government will likely update its guidance on masking and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the coming weeks as the omicron surge continues to wane, U.S. public health officials indicated Wednesday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing that the agency will continue looking […] The post CDC to update federal masking guidance in coming weeks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Transplantation#Transplants#Politics#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#European#American
Daily Montanan

Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, a Democrat, and Warren Davidson of Ohio, a Republican, are leading a broad, bipartisan coalition of lawmakers urging the president to not send U.S. troops into Ukraine, or declare war, before receiving authorization from Congress. President Joe Biden has not dispatched troops to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion […] The post Before any U.S. troops are sent to Ukraine, some in Congress want a say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Montanan

Election lookahead: A possible GOP supermajority, a midterm environment, looming U.S. House races

The 2022 election in Montana is well underway. Such a declaration might seem a bit premature – there’s still time for new candidates to enter their races, dozens of contested primaries to be sorted before June, nine months before November. Some prospective electeds are likely still more concerned with calving season. Yet, with a pair […] The post Election lookahead: A possible GOP supermajority, a midterm environment, looming U.S. House races appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s constitutional privacy is at risk

The IRS recently attempted to require facial recognition scans to pay taxes online. Under its plan, folks would have had to submit a scan of their face to a third-party company to access basic online government services. After strong pushback from privacy advocates, including Sen. Jon Tester, the IRS backed off that scheme. But it […] The post Montana’s constitutional privacy is at risk appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte’s cure for COVID? A template.

The first rule of journalism is to know your audience. The first rule of medicine is to do no harm. So, I suppose it’s good that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is neither a doctor nor a journalist because he’s failing both maxims. In a remarkable letter written to health care professionals a week ago, Gianforte […] The post Gianforte’s cure for COVID? A template. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Daily Montanan

Courage is what most of us want, but few of us have

Courage is a virtue that Americans value in our culture. An act of courage transcends ideology, it is a personal characteristic that belongs to the individual or group and to call it bravery without thought of personal consequences is as good a definition as any. We award medals for it. It is the soldier who […] The post Courage is what most of us want, but few of us have appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AMERICAS
Daily Montanan

Montana Constitution secures our voting rights

For more than 50 years, the 1965 Voting Rights Act has served to prohibit discriminatory election practices and ensure all Americans are treated equally in exercising their right to vote.  Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act pertains directly to redistricting and makes it illegal for states to dilute the voting power of minority communities.   […] The post Montana Constitution secures our voting rights appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula

Employees at Community Medical Center in Missoula have filed a class-action lawsuit against the for-profit healthcare corporation for not paying them properly during approximately a two-month period. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Nate McConnell and Raph Graybill, claims that CMC knew about situation, which one leader called “a dumpster fire,” and it’s resulted in incorrect […] The post Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana mice may hold the secret to virus spillover

For the past 20 years, Amy Kuenzi has spent three days of every month traveling to a ranch near Gregson, Montana, and setting out traps that contain peanut butter and oats. Her quarry is deer mice. She takes blood samples, looks for scars and fleas, and attaches ear tags. “Mice are fairly trap happy and […] The post Montana mice may hold the secret to virus spillover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Hot springs and cool beetles: Insects living in Yellowstone’ extremes to thrive

When people think of animals in Yellowstone, the “charismatic megafauna” usually jump to mind—beasts like elk, bison, wolves, moose, and bears (oh, my!). But the National Park is also home to a hearty collection of insects that have developed unique capabilities to thrive in Yellowstone’s extreme thermal environments! The geology, chemistry, and microbiology of the thermal features […] The post Hot springs and cool beetles: Insects living in Yellowstone’ extremes to thrive appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lighthouse Foster Clinic launches to help kids, families in foster care system

Even though children in the foster care system may being experiencing transitions or changing home life, a new enterprise run through the Billings Clinic aims to stabilize medical care for the families in the system. Lighthouse Foster Clinic, run through the Pediatrics department, has been designed to prioritize kids and families in the foster care […] The post Lighthouse Foster Clinic launches to help kids, families in foster care system appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Missoula negotiates $4.13M settlement with Carlyle

The City of Missoula and The Carlyle Group have negotiated a $4.13 million settlement on the final bill owed to the private equity firm following eight years of litigation stemming from the city’s eminent domain takeover of the water utility, according to the City of Missoula. “It settles all of the litigation that’s pending,” Mayor […] The post Missoula negotiates $4.13M settlement with Carlyle appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy