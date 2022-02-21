ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What is a Monarchy?

By Jim Rondenelli
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Britannia.com, a monarchy is a political system based upon the undivided sovereignty or rule of a single person. The term applies to states in which supreme authority is vested in the monarch, an individual ruler who functions as the head of state and who achieves his or her position...

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russia annexes Poland – archive, 1832

The independence of Poland is no longer even a name. In another part of this day’s paper will be found an Imperial Manifesto from the Autocrat of the Russias, declaring, that as Poland, conquered by Russian arms in 1815, has, by the recent transactions, forfeited the privilege of separate existence, which the magnanimity of Russia had granted her, she is in future to form an integral portion of the empire, with an administration suited to her wants; and her inhabitants are henceforth to form, with the Russians, but one nation, bound together, by fraternal sentiments. We are not of those who look on this manifesto as decisive of the question of Polish freedom. Perhaps the barefaced acknowledgment of the extinction of the Kingdom of Poland, in defiance of all pledges and declarations, is even more favourable to the development of the efforts of her people to recover their liberties than that nominal state of freedom which “keeps the word of promise to the ear, and breaks it to the hope.”
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monarchy#Central Europe#Britannia Com#Supreme Authority#Iberian#Nordic#French#Riviera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy