Paul Ince set to take charge of Reading for first time against Birmingham

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Interim

boss Paul Ince has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Birmingham.

The 54-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder, whose son Tom is on loan at the Royals from Stoke, was handed the reins on Saturday evening just hours after Veljko Paunovic’s departure having guided the club to a 3-2 victory at Preston in what proved to be his final game at the helm.

Ince has had little time to run the rule over a squad which won for the first time in 12 league games at Deepdale, where former Rangers winger Brandon Barker made a debut as a late substitute after signing a short-term deal.

Central defender Tom McIntyre was also used from the bench at the weekend for the first time since being sidelined by injury in August, but midfielder Josh Laurent has missed the last two games with an ankle problem and Dejan Tetek, Femi Azeez, Felipe Aararuna, Scott Dann and Alen Halilovic are still out.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer will check on Manchester United loanees Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi before naming his team.

Midfielder Chong has not played since October after undergoing thigh surgery, but is back in training and closing in on a return.

Defender Mengi missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stoke with a hamstring problem, but Bowyer does not expect him to be missing for too much longer.

However, Marc Roberts (hamstring), Troy Deeney, George Friend, Scott Hogan (all calf) and Taylor Richards (ankle) are still on the casualty list.

Related
newschain

Paul Ince back in management after taking interim reins at Reading

Paul Ince has been appointed as interim Reading manager after Veljko Paunovic was sacked despite winning 3-2 at Preston on Saturday. Lucas Joao netted twice inside the first 20 minutes before John Swift put the Royals in total control, although it was not enough to save Paunovic, who was dismissed shortly after full-time with the club five points above the relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

Nottingham Forest miss play-off chance with draw at Preston

Nottingham Forest missed the chance to climb back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw by Preston at Deepdale. Keinan Davis was denied a penalty for the visitors in the opening stages and Preston’s Cameron Archer missed two golden opportunities in the second half, and despite a relentless second-half onslaught by Ryan Lowe’s side, both defences came out on top as the game finished goalless.
SOCCER
newschain

Callum Lang fires in late double as Wigan hit back to defeat Wycombe

Callum Lang scored twice in the final 12 minutes to maintain Wigan’s promotion push with a 3-1 comeback victory at Wycombe. The second-placed Latics remain three points clear of MK Dons, with three games in hand, but the Chairboys have now dropped out of the League One play-off places, following their sixth game without a win.
SOCCER
