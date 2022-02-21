No. 8 LSU has record-setting weekend in sweep over Maine

Information provided by Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation:. NEW ORLEANS - With just a few short weeks prior to March Madness, the New Orleans Local Organizing Committee (NOLOC), led by Tulane University, the University of New Orleans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, hosted a “Tip Off” press conference in advance of the long-anticipated 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, set for April 2 and 4 at the Caesars Superdome. Saints radio personality and ASM New Orleans Communications Manager Mike Hoss emceed panel discussions with Governor Edwards and Mayor Cantrell, the leadership of the NOLOC, NCAA staff representatives Dan Gavitt and JoAn Scott, and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair, Tom Burnett, and Committee Member Keith Gill, Commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference.
Comments / 0