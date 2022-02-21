ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 LSU has record-setting weekend in sweep over Maine

By Spencer Chrisman
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a record-setting opening weekend for No. 8 LSU (3-0) as the Tigers swept the University of Maine (0-3) to kick off the Jay Johnson era. The Tigers scored 51 runs breaking the record of 45 runs scored on opening weekend by the 1996 team...

WAFB

LSU’s comeback falls short against No. 6 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-9, 7-8 SEC) comeback against No. 6 Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) falls short, on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from Rupp Arena, the Tigers split their pair of games against the Wildcats this season. LSU trailed as many as 15 points in the second half...
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

Kim Mulkey has LSU Tigers in top 10 of women's college basketball poll for first time in 13 years

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday. Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. to LA: Louisiana native officiates 3rd Super Bowl

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - To say that Carl Johnson has come a long way is an understatement. “My first game was a pee wee football game working 8-9 year old kids in Houma, Louisiana,” said Johnson. That was 1981. Twenty years, and countless high school and college games...
NFL
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

