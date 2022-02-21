Joe Cunningham announces campaign team for 2022 gubernatorial run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic candidate for SC governor, Joe Cunningham, introduced his campaign staff for his 2022 gubernatorial run on Monday.
In a Family Matters-style video , Joe Cunningham announces his 2022 campaign team.
“I am excited to formally announce the members of my campaign team,” said Cunningham. “This is a diverse and experienced team that is built to win and prepared to make history in November. I’m honored to be fighting alongside each and every one of them as we lead South Carolina out of the past and into the future.”
The following people are on Cunningham’s team:
- Trevor Maloney, Campaign Manager
- Jade Tacka, Deputy Campaign Manager and Finance Director
- Tyler Jones, Senior Adviser
- Bre Spaulding, Political Director
- Jose Casey, Outreach Director
- Bre Maxwell, Senior Adviser
- Juan Munoz, Call Time Manager
- Rebekah Hulihen, Creative Director
- Heaven Hale, Communications Manager
- Kwadjo Campbell, Upstate Political Director
More information on Cunningham's team can be found at JoeForSouthCarolina.com .
