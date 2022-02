Willie Nelson is about to turn 89 years old — 89! — and this year he will celebrate his birthday by releasing a new album. The date is April 29, and the album is A Beautiful Time. Nelson wrote most of the album with Buddy Cannon, but there are also covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song” and the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and a few more tunes penned by others. For instance, opening track and lead single “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” is credited to Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. Hear it below.

