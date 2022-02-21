TV on the Net: Homer’s Sam Sorenson & Talan Hubbard Speak About Competing in the NYSPHSAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Albany on February 25th-26th, 2022

HILLIARD— The gym felt boisterous all day at Hilliard Davidson High School on Sunday. The school played host this weekend to the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls’ State Wrestling Championship, where 120 schools were represented in competition Saturday and Sunday. Pickaway County was represented by Teays...
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Wrestling State Championship returns to the MVP Arena in Albany on February 25-26. This is the 57th annual NYSPHSAA Wrestling State Championship which has been held at the MVP Arena 14 times since 2005. It is one of the longest running NYSPHSAA State Championships in history and will be return after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WALLKILL, N.Y. — It will be a pair of streaking teams clashing for the Mid-Hudson Athletic League boys basketball championship Thursday, Feb. 24, as Wallkill and Rhinebeck high schools advance to the title game. Wallkill will play host to the Hawks in the 4 p.m. final. Wallkill 56, Marlboro...
St. Johns Country Day's magical run is still going strong.
The Sunshine State's greatest girls soccer dynasty rolled once more through the grass of Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 2-0 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A championship.
Senior Julia Boaventura tallied both goals after halftime,...
5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Blue Raiders are looking to finish the wrestling year on the highest note. On Friday, four Blue Raiders will compete for an opportunity at a New York State Championship in D-I in Albany. Horseheads will be sending the most wrestlers from the Elmira region in the large school division. […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Soaring Eagles are sending three wrestlers to the national stage. The Elmira College women’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the 2022 NCWWC Northeast Regional Championships on Sunday in Erie. Skylah Chakouian captured the 155-pound title for the Soaring Eagles. Tayana Labady finished in third at 191 pounds and […]
CORTLAND — The G-Men were locked in.
Starting each quarter with a big run, No. 3 Garfield delivered a masterful performance in Wednesday's 59-33 Division III Lakeview District semifinal victory over No. 10 Berkshire.
"I think it started with practice," G-Men senior post Jenna Smith said. "This week, we were trying to be as focused...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Sectionals across Rochester and the surrounding areas are underway. Over the next few weeks, Section V teams look to punch their tickets to the state tournament. On Tuesday evening, Class A & AA basketball began with the following scores:. (10) Franklin 63 | (7) Fairport...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Following a 12-8 regular season, the Cazenovia girls basketball team was ready to see how it would fare against a packed and deep field in the Section III Class B playoffs. The Lakers had the no. 11 seed, and with 24 teams in the field,...
As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV basketball playoffs officially started on Tuesday night. In Elmira Heights, Edison surged past Harpursville 47-33 in the first round of the Section IV Class girls hoops playoffs. Also in Section IV, the Odessa-Montour girls outlasted Edmeston 51-42 in the Class D opening round. Hannah Nolan had 15 points […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - As local indoor track and field student-athletes get set to make the trip to states, Corning will be taking a significant number to Staten Island. The Hawks recently competed in the Section IV Track and Field Championships at SUNY Cortland, and the Hawks were dominant. The girls team captured their 8th straight Sectional Title with 235 points. Horseheads came in second with 81 points.
5th seeded Ithaca topped the 4 seed Binghamton 97-62 Wednesday Night in the Section IV Class AA Quarterfinals Wednesday Night at Binghamton High School. The Little Red will face top seeded Corning on Tuesday March 1st in the Semi-Finals.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a rematch of last season’s Section VI Small School Championship game, Starpoint and Kenmore West met up in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Halfway through the first, the Blue Devils get on the board when Christian Leone fields the puck in front of the net and gets the no-look goal […]
Comments / 0