Four Fun NOLA Events to Attend This Weekend

Zendaya was caught by members of her team as she slipped and fell while heading into a restaurant in Rome. Later on, the actress laughed off the incident on her IG Stories. Zendaya, 25, tripped in front of paparazzi in Rome, Italy on Monday, February 21. The Euphoria actress was caught on video, as seen HERE, walking into the restaurant Eitch Borromini mid-day when she suddenly took a tumble. Zendaya slipped right over the restaurant’s steps and fell backwards, but luckily, members of her team quickly caught the star and helped her back up. Zendaya brushed off the fall and walked into the eatery as if nothing happened! That is, until the Emmy winner took to her Instagram Stories later on to poke fun at herself over the incident.

