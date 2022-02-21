YSU hosts nursing job fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Come this spring, nearly 100 newly graduated YSU nursing students will be looking to start their very first jobs.

To give those students a leg up, Youngstown State’s School of Nursing organized a job fair Monday morning at Kilcawley Center.

Ten vendors from around the Valley and the region set up tables to meet the more than 90 future graduates and discuss potential job openings they may have.

YSU Assistant Nursing Professor Laura Calcagni said this event helps students find new opportunities.

“There’s so many different, amazing health care options in our community right now so our goal was to kinda help them connect and see what opportunities there are and hopefully help them transition into these new jobs,” she said.

The university had offered job fairs like this for nursing students in years past but stopped because so many were applying for jobs online.

Organizers say the ongoing shortage of qualified nurses convinced them to bring it back.

Participating facilities included:

Mercy Health

Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Heritage Manor

OSU Wexner Medical Center

MetroHealth

Select Specialty Hospitals

Cleveland Clinic

The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods

Salem Regional Medical Center

UPMC

