This engine was the perfect V8 engine for the time and now it shows off the history of the HEMI engine. The 426 Hemi is possibly the most iconic engine in American history and certainly the most recognizable of the Mopar bunch for its incredible performance and efficient power supply. Often we regard the Hemi as the first to ever produce more than one horsepower per cubic inch of displacement, making it a pioneer in the automotive industry. However, while this intense powerhouse is wildly famous, it was far from the first Mopar to utilize the concept of the hemispherical head design. Rather that title goes to the "Fire Power" V8, which first saw use in cars like the Chrysler Imperial and Chrysler 300, the first car to ever achieve 300 horsepower. The engine we're looking at today may be smaller than the 426, but it definitely still packs a punch.

CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO