Six Flags Darien Lake seeks to fill 1,500 jobs. Hiring event planned

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 8 days ago
Six Flags Darien Lake in Genesee County is hosting a hiring event next month to employ up to 1,500 people at the popular amusement park.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the theme park's hotel, 9997 Alleghany Road, Darien.

The company is hiring for up to 1,500 positions including ride operators, lifeguards, food service workers, retail employees and game operators.

Anyone 14 years old or older can apply. Entry-level jobs include pay rates starting at $13.20 per hour. Employment benefits include unlimited park admission for employees and in-park discounts.

According to the theme park's website, Six Flags Darien Lake is scheduled to open for the 2022 season over Memorial Day weekend.

For more on available jobs at the theme park, go to sixflags.com/darienlake/jobs.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

