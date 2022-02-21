ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

3 Ways Supply Chain Shortages Are Costing Roku

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, Feb. 17. The results highlighted Roku's continued troubles with supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic.

The effects are hurting Roku in more ways than one. Here are three ways supply chain shortages are costing Roku.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPKvC_0eKfTnjE00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Roku's partners are producing fewer TVs

Roku works with manufacturer partners to produce Roku TVs. These TVs come with Roku's platform built in as the operating system. The partnership helps Roku attract new customers and reduces costs for TV manufacturers because Roku develops the operating system.

During the pandemic, Roku's partners have had difficulty with rising transportation costs and a shortage of panels. As a result, TV prices have gone up for consumers, decreasing demand and reducing account growth for Roku.

2. Decreasing the demand from advertisers

Interestingly, Roku derives revenue in several ways, including sales of its player units, percentage share from streaming providers when consumers subscribe through the Roku platform, and advertisements shown to folks watching through Roku.

Supply chain shortages are reducing demand from advertisers. That makes sense intuitively. There is little reason to pay for advertising if you can hardly keep up with organic customer demand. Here's what Roku had to say on the matter in its latest shareholder letter:

In Q4, there was a mix of strength and softness among different advertising verticals. Verticals like restaurants and travel had strong growth. At the same time, auto and CPG (consumer packaged goods) experienced supply chain disruptions that hurt their product availability and led to Q4 softness in advertising spend.

3. Increasing costs for Roku's player units

In the quarter ended Dec. 31 , Roku's player segment reported a gross loss of $45.9 million. That's more than triple the $14.6 million in gross losses for the segment in the previous quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the segment brought in a gross profit of $4.6 million.

Rising component and transportation costs are the primary source of the losses. Roku has decided to absorb these higher costs rather than raise its customers' prices. Management hopes this decision will keep customer account growth higher than otherwise. Besides, Roku makes substantially more money from its platform segment, $425 million in gross profit in Q4, so it's willing to take a loss on players to attract customers.

No end in sight

Overall, increasing costs played a role in reducing Roku's income from operations by two-thirds to $21.4 million in Q4 2021 from $65.2 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Unfortunately, management sees no end to these supply chain disruptions in the near term.

These forces will keep overall TV unit sales muted, affecting Roku's account growth. Similarly, it expects ad spending to stay constrained. Finally, it reiterated its decision to absorb higher costs on its player sales, which will hurt gross profit margins further still.

As you might imagine, shareholders and investors did not react positively to the news, and the stock fell 21% on the day following the announcement.

10 stocks we like better than Roku
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian owns Roku. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Advertising#Getty Images#Cpg
Phone Arena

Roku adds 25 new channels to its offering and they’re completely free

Roku is bringing its customers at least two dozen new channels for free this month. The company announced recently that 25 new channels will now be available directly from The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. There’s a bunch of popular brands coming to the streaming service including Supermarket Sweep,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Brace for prices of everyday household goods to rise, shoppers warned

Prices of household favourites such as Marmite, Dove’s soap and Hellmann’s are set to rise again this year as Unilever’s own costs continue to soar.The company raised prices of its goods in 2021, but said the inflation rate – which has reached its highest level in the UK in almost 30 years – and rising costs of raw materials, wage and energy will impact its prices again.“We don’t want to put prices up but we’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in a decade,” Unilever said.“There will be price increases on some products and in some markets but it will...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
ROKU
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Walmart Makes a Move to Challenge Home Depot and Lowe's

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report has teamed up with Angi (ANGI) - Get Angi Inc Class A Report to offer easy access to a list of professional service people who can help out with nearly any household project you can likely name, from mounting a television to getting your plumbing looked at.
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. Meta's (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet...
RETAIL
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
moneytalksnews.com

Ditching Amazon Prime? 4 Smart Ways to Live Without It

Retailers raise prices all the time — especially with inflation pushing up costs — and the world just keeps on turning. But when Amazon recently raised its annual Prime membership fee from $119 to $139, I, for one, gasped. That’s an increase of nearly 17%. Probably you,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy