Keyser, WV

Famed jazz musician Randy Scott to appear in Keyser

By Deborah Swick-Cruse
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 8 days ago
KEYSER - Anyone who loves jazz won’t want to miss this upcoming performance by Randy Scott, a professional musician, composer and record producer who performed for Presidents William Clinton and George W. Bush.

To date, Scott has been awarded three gold records, two platinum records and one multi-platinum record.

He is a three-time winner of It’s Showtime at the Apollo, The Hennesy Jazz Search, and was awarded the NAACP 2001 Walter Francis White Service Award – and he’ll be preforming at West Virginia University Potomac State College in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.

Since signing a record deal with Sony in 2011, Scott’s records have debuted in the Top 20 on the National Billboard Charts. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 and his recently released album, “Elevation,” produced three No. 1 back-to-back hit singles.

Scott was also featured on the cover of Saxophone Journal Magazine, has collaborated with many other musicians and has The Randy Scott Channel on Pandora, Apple Music and Amazon.com.

He is co-founder and CEO of Timbre Entertainment Group, CEO of Scott Jam Publishing and CEO of CAMI Software, a music software development company.

Scott earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Wayne State University.

The concert is being presented in honor of Black History month. Tickets ($15) can be purchased at Eventbrite or at the door. Potomac State College students are admitted free with their college IDs.

For more information, contact Shannon Meek at 304-788-6963 or at shannon.meek@mail.wvu.edu.

