Car Crashes Into Building After Running Red Light, Hitting Another Car In Pilsen
CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday morning.
Police said a driver ran a stoplight and hit another car around 7:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18th Street. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a building.
Chicago police said both drivers refused medical treatment.
Area Three detectives were investigating.
Comments / 2