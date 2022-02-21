ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car Crashes Into Building After Running Red Light, Hitting Another Car In Pilsen

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)– A car crashed into a building after running a stoplight and hitting another car in the Pilsen neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said a driver ran a stoplight and hit another car around 7:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18th Street. The impact of the crash caused the first car to hit a building.

Chicago police said both drivers refused medical treatment.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

