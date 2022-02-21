Stephen Marley Details Nina Simone Reggae Tribute: ‘Our Queens Deserve Recognition’

While the adult drama has largely migrated to television, there is one sub-genre that has received a new lease of life on late thanks to a trifecta of success: the rock biopic, which, in very recent years, has earned Best Picture Oscar nominations and wins, acclaim, and more importantly, actual box-office returns. While there has still been a few recent misses that haven’t tapped into any of those achievements (Aretha Franklin, “Respect”), with the success of the Academy-Award-nominated Queen biopic (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and, to a lesser extent, the Elton John one (“Rocketman”), studios continue forging ahead, confidently believing they can reach those same heights. Paramount Pictures is the latest studio trying to tap into the rock biopic revival. They are teaming with “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green to make a feature film based on the life of the iconic and beloved Jamaican musician and reggae legend Bob Marley, one of the definitive artists of that genre who continues to be a massive best-seller.

