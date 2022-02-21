ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

1919 — The first dog race track to use an imitation rabbit opens in Emeryville, Calif. 1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship. 1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500. 1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes...

Huron Daily Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Porterville Recorder

US-based women's pro hockey league increasing salary cap

BOSTON (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the U.S.-based women’s league. The PHF announced all six teams can spend an additional $10,000 beyond the existing $300,000 cap this...
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Fox News

Junior hockey player sucker punches referee in the face, gets lifetime ban

A junior hockey player is facing a lifetime ban after he sucker-punched an official in the face during a U.S. Premier Hockey League game on Sunday. During the first period of a game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Paul Halloran – a player on the South Shore Kings – was sent to the penalty box by the referee, and he took his frustrations out by punching him.
HOCKEY
Porterville Recorder

Washington puts road win streak on the line against New York

Washington Capitals (28-15-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (32-13-5, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against New York aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak. The Rangers are 20-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
The Hockey Writers

3 Miracle on Ice Players Who Became Devils

42 years ago, 8,500 fans gathered at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York to witness what became “the greatest sports moment of the 20th century”. A team of college kids, led by head coach Herb Brooks, did the impossible by beating the Soviet Union, who were four-time defending gold medalists. The heavily favored Soviet Union was beaten by the United States by a final score of 4-3.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Shuts Down Avalanche As Bruins Take Matinée

The rookie is playing his best hockey of the season right now. The Boston Bruins delivered one of their best games this season as they took it to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon. Boston was powered by five goals and a great performance by Jeremy Swayman. Boston’s netminder made...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Forward Dom Dwyer signs 2-year deal with Atlanta of MLS

ATLANTA (AP) — Dom Dwyer agreed to a two-year contract with Atlanta of Major League Soccer on Tuesday, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and '25. The 31-year-old forward spent last year with Toronto following four seasons with Orlando's MLS team. He played for Kansas City from 2012-17.
MLS
Porterville Recorder

Northern Colorado hosts Eastern Washington after Allegri's 23-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-12, 11-5 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Angelo Allegri scored 23 points in Eastern Washington's 83-80 loss to the Idaho Vandals. The Bears are 8-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks fifth...
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland State visits Detroit Mercy following Davis' 31-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (19-7, 15-4 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-13, 9-6 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy's 80-75 win against the Wright State Raiders. The Titans have gone 7-0 at home. Detroit Mercy is eighth in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Colorado Buffaloes play the Arizona State Sun Devils on 5-game win streak

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-16, 6-10 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-9, 10-7 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Arizona State. The Buffaloes have gone 11-4 in home games. Colorado is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Franklin leads UIC against Green Bay after 28-point outing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-23, 3-15 Horizon) at UIC Flames (11-15, 7-10 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Damaria Franklin scored 28 points in UIC's 96-88 overtime victory against the Robert Morris Colonials. The Flames are 4-6 in home games. UIC averages 11.6 turnovers per game and...
GREEN BAY, WI

