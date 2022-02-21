ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Reflecting on President's Day through an Ohio lens

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio History Connection on Feb. 1, 2022. Richland Source is part of a collaborative agreement with the Ohio History Connection to share history content at our respective sites. This President's Day, programs at the Ohio History Center include a live...

WNCT

President’s Day, National Sticky Bun Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the third Monday of February we celebrate President’s Day, and this year National Sticky Bun Day happens to fall on the same date! So it’s safe to say, what better way to celebrate than kicking back and reading some fun facts about President’s Day while munching down on a delicious sticky bun!
GREENVILLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Happy President’s Day

CHARLOTTE – The well-known federal holiday President’s Day is observed annually in the month of February on the third Monday. This year President’s Day falls on Monday, February 21st, and is one of eleven official U.S holidays established by Congress. Did you know that originally President’s Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC Big 2 News

President’s day: origin story

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – President’s Day has been officially celebrated since the 1880’s; but it wasn’t always President’s Day. Originally, this holiday was February 22 and it was the celebration of George Washington’s birthday and was called “George Washington’s Birthday”. It was designated as a federal holiday and recognized that way until 1968 when Congress […]
ODESSA, TX
Connecticut Post

J.D. Vance, Who Once Compared Trumpism to Opioid Addiction, Is Now ‘Honored’ To Accept Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Endorsement

It’s funny to think about the J.D. Vance of 2016. At the time, hot on the heels of his staggeringly successful memoir Hillbilly Elegy, he was a liberal darling, the media’s chosen intermediary between their ivory towers and the unwashed masses that mysteriously swept Donald Trump into power that November. Vance was a man of both worlds: Yale-educated, Kentucky-raised, and building a powerful mythos around himself as the personification of a united America, while the country around him grew ever more divided.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelNoire

Descendants Of The First Enslaved Africans Travel From Virginia To Angola To Connect With Ancestors

Angola President João Lourenco has made good on his promise to the family believed to be the descendants of two of the first enslaved Africans in America. Vincent Tucker and his sister Wanda Tuckers are the co-founders of The William Tucker 1624 Society. Born to Antoney and Isabella, William is known as the first child of African ancestry born in Virginia. Many of his descendants continue to live in the Hampton Roads area today.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Long time Ohio sheriff passes away

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the lowering of flags in Jefferson County, Ohio in memory of Sheriff Fred Abdalla who passed away Monday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has not yet revealed what caused the death of Abdalla, who served as sheriff for 32 years. Abdalla attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Miracle Find in Ohio Antique Shop

A Northwest Ohio family is celebrating after being reunited with a work of art painted by their beloved late grandmother -- a painting thought lost over 40 years ago. Gwen Pahl, of Findlay, was browsing at Vint'illage, an antique shop in Bowling Green, Ohio when she spotted something she couldn't believe for sale in the shop. Right there on the wall was a painting by her mother, Noretta Lowery.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
KVIA

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history

Resistance and revolts: 5 significant uprisings by enslaved people in US history. The framing of slavery in American history textbooks long conveyed enslaved people as individuals in passive acquiescence of their stations in life, or worse: claiming enslaved people were sad when slavery in the U.S. ended. Even today, central aspects of American slavery are not being taught in middle and high school, according to a 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center, with many of these dated, offensive stereotypes still perpetuated. In fact, enslaved people planned and carried out hundreds of uprisings while slavery was legal—not to mention performing countless everyday acts of resistance and rebellion.
PROTESTS
