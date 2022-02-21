ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

District Attorney: 5 Deaths At Commerce City Apartment Were Fentanyl Related

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict Attorney Brian Mason told CBS4 Sunday night...

denver.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Names Of The 5 People Who Died In Commerce City Apartment Released, Search Continues For Person Who Dealt Fatal Drugs

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The names of the five people who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment building after suspected drug use have been released. (credit: CBS) The following people died, according to the coroner’s office in Adams County: – Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24 – Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32 – Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28 – Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 – Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32 A sixth adult, a 29-year-old Hispanic woman, was alive and taken to the hospital. A 4-month-old baby was inside the apartment and is healthy and safe, according to police. The child’s parents were among those who died. Authorities said they are trying to...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
