The Weeknd to release new ‘Dawn FM’ TV special on Amazon this week

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has announced a new ‘Dawn FM’ TV special, airing this weekend on Amazon Prime Video. The special, titled The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience and based on Abel Tesfaye’s recent studio album, will arrive on the streaming service on Saturday (February 26). Described...

www.nme.com

Vulture

The Weeknd x Dawn FMExperience Comes to Amazon Prime

The sun has not set on DAWN FM just yet. The Weeknd will premiere The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Amazon Prime Video this Saturday, February 26. According to Deadline, the special is a visual performance of the album; it will also stream as an “eight-track live EP” that’ll be exclusively on Prime. The video experience was created by the Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and director Micah Bickham. The Weeknd has worked closely with Bickham, as Bickham directed the lyric videos to Dawn FM as well as the live stream performance during the album’s release. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” said the Weeknd in a press release. No word yet on if Jim Carrey will make a special appearance.
MUSIC
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

CONGRATS: It’s Big Day For Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart

Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22. Shawntae...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Rosanne Cash Weighs In on Neil Young’s Exit From Spotify

On Saturday afternoon, legendary country musician Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash, weighed in on Neil Young’s exit from streaming service Spotify. Rosanne is the daughter of “The Man in Black” and his first wife, Vivian Liberto Cash Distin. She’s Cash’s eldest daughter who followed in her father’s footsteps. Rosanne has carved out a successful career in the music industry since first releasing her own music in the 1980s.
MUSIC
NME

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ review: an icon exudes love and self-care

A pioneer for today’s emotive, bare-it-all sounds, Mary J. Blige has paved the way for girls like SZA and Summer Walker to dabble immersive tunes that veer between R&B and hip-hop (aka ‘hip-hop soul’). She is the blueprint: from her revolutionary crossover from soul to pop to her iconic dance moves, Blige is a beloved member of pop music to this day.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
NME

Dave, AJ Tracey and more pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who has died aged 31

Influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV, Jamal Edwards, has passed away, aged 31. The news was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC earlier this evening (February 20) following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. Edwards attended...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Recorded an Entire Metal Album for His New Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 20 years ago, Dave Grohl enlisted members of Motörhead, Celtic Frost, Venom, and other heavy-metal pioneers for Probot, his side project that he once referred to as a “death-metal Supernatural.” With the upcoming release of the Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy film Studio 666, Grohl returns to his most aggro side, telling Rolling Stone that he’s recorded an entire metal album as the film’s fictional band Dream Widow. Studio 666 follows the Foos as they set up to record their 10th album in a dilapidated mansion. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go...
MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Journey Reveal ‘Freedom’ Album Title and Track Listing

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has revealed the title and track listing of the band's new album, Freedom. Schon shared an Instagram post containing the band's signature scarab logo, the Freedom title and the 15-song track listing with the caption, "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded." You...
ROCK MUSIC
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Jay-Z confirmed to feature on new Pusha T album

Pusha T has confirmed that Jay-Z will make an appearance on his upcoming album, the title of which is yet to be revealed. Featuring as a guest on the Millions Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Clipse rapper spoke about the new album, plus the Kanye West and 88-Keys produced ‘Diet Coke‘ which was released earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

