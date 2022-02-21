ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds will issue a LIFETIME BAN to any fans found to have thrown missiles towards rival Man United players after Anthony Elanga was struck by an object at Elland Road, with club now reviewing CCTV footage

 2 days ago

Leeds have vowed to hand lifetime bans to any fans found to have thrown missiles at Manchester United players after the FA confirmed they are investigating disorder at Sunday's match.

Anthony Elanga was struck by an object flung from the crowd while celebrating the Red Devils' third goal in their highly-charged 4-2 victory at Elland Road.

Leeds were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the offender on Monday and insist they will hand out the strongest possible sanctions to any guilty supporters.

West Yorkshire Police revealed they made nine arrests for a number of offences surrounding the Roses clash, including the throwing of missiles. It is understood two arrests were made for flares being thrown on the pitch and one for pitch invasion.

Meanwhile, 70 away fans were issued with dispersal notices after arriving in Leeds without tickets.

The FA said they are investigating the incidents which occurred inside Elland Road, including the throwing of objects and flares and a fan invading the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcb6f_0eKfRBb000
Anthony Elanga was hit by an object thrown by Leeds United supporters on Sunday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydMC7_0eKfRBb000
Elanga was hit on the head as he celebrated Manchester United's third goal at their bitter rivals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pxfi1_0eKfRBb000
Stewards were left far from impressed with the actions of the Leeds fans at Elland Road

Leeds said in a statement: 'Leeds United are reviewing CCTV footage and we will do everything possible to find those supporters who are throwing objects on to the field of play.

'Any supporter caught throwing objects on to the pitch will be issued a lifetime ban from attending our fixtures.'

Allegations of missile throwing has been made against Leeds fans at several home games this season.

The FA are still investigating incidents in the matches against Brentford and Burnley either side of the New Year. However, Leeds are likely to escape any punishment from the FA as it is the responsibility of the club and police to sanction the actions of individual supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5SKe_0eKfRBb000
Leeds have announced they will issue a lifetime ban to any fans found to have thrown objects

On the disorder at Sunday's clash with United, West Yorkshire Police deputy chief constable Russ Foster said: 'There were a few incidents both before and during the game.

'We had a large group of 70 people who turned up in Leeds without tickets and they were swiftly identified and issued section 35 dispersal notices before the game and were not allowed to enter the grounds.

'We also made a handful of arrests for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

'The majority of fans on both sides behaved appropriately throughout the match and there was no significant disorder, but we hope the early intervention and positive action that we took on the day will help send a very clear message that such incidents of disorder will not be tolerated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBypf_0eKfRBb000
Nine hundred police officers were on hand to try to control the crowds at Elland Road

CRIME SHEET OF FAN DISORDER THAT SHAMES LEEDS

August 21: Everton’s Lucas Digne appears to have a lighter thrown at him in the 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

August 24: A woman is escorted away by stewards after running on to the pitch in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra.

October 2: A fan is banned from attending matches after throwing a water bottle towards the pitch in the 1-0 defeat of Watford.

October 23: Wolves manager Bruno Lage complains that Leeds fans hurled cigarette lighters at his players.

November 30: Leeds condemn the homophobic chants aimed by their supporters at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher.

December 5: Leeds are investigated by the FA after Brentford’s Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo appear to be struck by objects thrown from the Leeds fans at Elland Road. Leeds chief executive Victor Orta has to be held back by others in the directors’ box after a fan verbally abuses him.

December 18: A fan is arrested on suspicion of shouting racist abuse during the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal. Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale jokes that he ‘pocketed £17’ from Leeds fans after they chuck coins at him.

January 2: Burnley defender Matt Lowton is hit by a full bottle of Coke as he celebrates his side’s goal in a 3-1 loss. The defender needs treatment.

February 12: Merseyside Police say a Goodison Park steward was butted and officers were punched in the away end as Everton thrash Leeds 3-0.

Sunday: Fans launch objects at Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga as he celebrates the visitors’ third goal in a crushing 4-2 defeat for Leeds against their bitter rivals. The young Swede is hit on the head and needs treatment.

Comments / 0

