Opioids & The Pandemic: A look at the impact of COVID on opioid use

JOPLIN, Mo. – Opioid usage has been steadily rising in Missouri over the past several years. METS Ambulance in Joplin tells us they ran 155 overdose calls with Narcan usage in 2021.

A September 2020 article with the Jama Network revealed that data seemed to indicate opioid overdoses were increasing during the pandemic. Provisional data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that drug overdoses have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 93,000 drug overdose deaths were estimated to have occurred in the United States in 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period and a nearly 30% increase from 2019 according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

