ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Blue Ash Chili closed Wednesday, restaurant to be featured again on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 8 days ago

Blue Ash Chili will be closed Wednesday for the restaurant's second appearance on the Food Network's " Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. "

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it will be closed most of the day Wednesday, but will open at 5 p.m. for dinner after filming is over for the day.

It was previously featured on the show hosted by Guy Fieri May 31, 2010, in an episode titled "Comfort Food with Attitude," along with Culhane's Irish Pub in Atlantic Beach, Florida and Jax at the Tracks in Truckee, California.

Blue Ash Chili is not the only Greater Cincinnati eatery that has been featured on the show across its 35 seasons and more than 400 episodes. Taste of Belgium, Pho Lang Tang, Bakersfield, Melt Eclectic Cafe, Izzy's and Island Frydays are among restaurants that have made an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

More: Closed Cincinnati restaurant named Ohio's best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' spot

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Blue Ash Chili closed Wednesday, restaurant to be featured again on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ creator Page to speak in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – David Page, creator of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is scheduled to speak at the Mandel Jewish Community Center about American cuisine. Page’s appearance, part of the Mandel JCC’s Cleveland Jewish Book Festival, is 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. It’s at Mandel JCC Stonehill Auditorium, 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood. A Q and A also will be held. Ron Block, manager at Cuyahoga County Public Library in Cleveland, will moderate. Block serves on the board of the Cleveland Independent Restaurants Association and is a judge for the James Beard Cookbook Awards.
BEACHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Blue Ash, OH
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
California, OH
City
Blue Ash, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
WNYT

Sam's Diner closing Friday

Sam's Diner in Glens Falls will be closing Friday, after almost seven decades in business. Back in August, NewsChannel 13 reported when the diner's owner, Peter Brock, passed away from cancer.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WYTV.com

Liberty restaurant takes on new menus for Fat Tuesday, Ash Wednesday

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – You still have a few hours left to celebrate Fat Tuesday before the season of Lent begins on Wednesday. We found Chef Ottavio Musumeci and his staff at Station Square in Liberty preparing some of the 20 delicacies on his special Mardi Gras menu. You’ll...
LIBERTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Food Drink#Blue Ash Chili#The Food Network#Drive Ins#Irish Pub#Melt Eclectic Cafe#Island Frydays#Cincinnati Enquirer
5 On Your Side

Local church offering drive-thru prayers for Ash Wednesday

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church is offering a special event for people wanting to observe Ash Wednesday. Manchester United Methodist Church will offer a drive-thru experience on March 2. During the community event, participants can stay in their vehicle while clergy members pray with them and offer a free cross keepsake. The event is open to the public with no need to be a member of the church to participate.
MANCHESTER, MO
Washington Times

Restaurant owner spends $750,000 on security for unruly diners

It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has been hit hard by COVID. From dining restrictions and mask mandates to issues with the supply chain and inflation, it’s a difficult time to be a restaurant owner. But for one restaurant owner, the price of increased security adds yet...
RESTAURANTS
earnthenecklace.com

Katie Donovan Wiki: Facts about the WLWT Meteorologist

Katie Donovan is the latest addition to the lineup at WLWT News 5. However, she’s no stranger to the Queen City. Cincinnati born and bred, this meteorologist is now covering the weather forecasts on the station she grew up watching. While she brings the latest weather updates to WLWT viewers, Donovan engages her social media followers with glimpses into her life outside the studio. Her new followers want to know more about the weatherwoman’s roots in the city, which we reveal in this Katie Donovan wiki.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Chili parlors offer special deals, giveaways for National Chili Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - February 24 is National Chili Day this year. Here's a look at some of the promotions taking place around one of Cincinnati's favorite holidays:. Blue Ash Chili is offering customers three cheese coneys for $5 for dine-in only. Skyline Chili. Skyline is hooking up its fans with...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Chef To Be Featured On Chopped!

A local chef is set to be featured on chopped. Her name is Kayla Robison. The show will air on Tuesday (March 1) at 9 p.m. Congrats, The city is so excited for you. Now let’s go and get the win!!! Here’s how Chopped works: Chopped puts four chefs in an elimination-based competition across three […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Take a tour of new event center in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Shindig Park, a new event space from Agave & Rye will provide 435 private indoor seats at Liberty Center, a $350 million development. One of the big highlights at the center is Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. Open table reservations are live for the steakhouse...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy