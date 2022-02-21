ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Ryner, Ladd bow out at state wrestling

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xl5T_0eKfQwXA00

WRESTLING

State meet

CHAMPAIGN — Max Ryner fell one win shy at state wrestling of coming home with a medal and a spot on the podium on Saturday, falling in the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket on Saturday.

After a strong Thursday that saw him win his opening round match, Ryner lost by decision in the quarterfinals on Friday, falling via a 9-3 decision.

Ryner responded on Saturday however, winning his consolation round match via a 16-2 major decision.

In his last bout, Ryner would fall via a 4-2 decision.

Ethan Ladd also bowed out at state on Saturday morning.

After losing his opening bout on Thursday, Ladd responded with a consolation round 3-1 decision victory on Friday.

In his consolation bracket second round match, Ladd’s stay at state would come to an end, as he lost via a 3:21 fall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas kicked off the nation’s long and likely bruising midterm season Tuesday with primaries that are testing the state’s new, tougher voting laws while giving Republicans a chance to validate GOP leaders who have pushed already deeply red territory farther right and proudly tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladd, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

294
Followers
503
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy