Ryner, Ladd bow out at state wrestling

WRESTLING

State meet

CHAMPAIGN — Max Ryner fell one win shy at state wrestling of coming home with a medal and a spot on the podium on Saturday, falling in the quarterfinal round of the consolation bracket on Saturday.

After a strong Thursday that saw him win his opening round match, Ryner lost by decision in the quarterfinals on Friday, falling via a 9-3 decision.

Ryner responded on Saturday however, winning his consolation round match via a 16-2 major decision.

In his last bout, Ryner would fall via a 4-2 decision.

Ethan Ladd also bowed out at state on Saturday morning.

After losing his opening bout on Thursday, Ladd responded with a consolation round 3-1 decision victory on Friday.

In his consolation bracket second round match, Ladd’s stay at state would come to an end, as he lost via a 3:21 fall.