Player Ratings to the Theme of Girl Scout Cookies

Rating the performances for Kansas Jayhawk players by comparing them to different varieties of some of America's favorite cookies.

After a rather sluggish first half and a second in which Kansas let the West Virginia Mountaineers back into the game, KU pulled away for an “harder than it looked” and “harder than it should’ve been” 71 to 58 win over Bob Huggins’ team. And since it is full Girl Scout cookie season now, what better way to judge the players that to compare them to an American institution.

5 Stars:

Thin Mints

I’d say that if you polled most people, they’d give the Thin Mints the nod as the five star. When people think of Girl Scout Cookies, they think of this cookie.

No one was a five star in this one.

4.5 Stars:

Caramel deLites

These are actually the best tasting of the lot, but they don’t get the five star because of peer pressure. But yeah, these cookies are basically the only ones that justify the price tag.

Ochai Agbaji is proving to be quite a player, isn’t he? Three of six from three will play. Finished with 23.

Is it safe to say that good David McCormack is here to stay? I hope so. He scored 19 and grabbed 11 boards.

4 Stars:

Peanut Butter Patties

Well, then, these are quite tasty too. They’re like little mini peanut butter Twix.

This wasn’t Jalen Wilson ’s best performance from the floor, but he did other things very well. He snached 11 rebounds and made eight of nine from the free throw line, a KU anomaly that hopefully becomes a trend.

3.5 Stars:

Smores/Adventurefuls

Relatively new to the scene, these two are pretty dang good. Those Smores cookies are easy to replace by going to the grocery store. Plus, the imitation kind are way cheaper. Adventurefuls are pretty tasty too and are brand new. I can't taste much of the alleged sea salt, but that's ok.

Joseph Yesufu was the most impactful player off the bench and again proved that he can make a difference if given the chance.

Christian Braun had a pedestrian day by his standards. Did score nine points and grabbed nine boards.

3 Stars:

Lemonades

I like lemon flavored cookies, but I know that many don’t. Still, these are ok, and you could do worse.

I’m just going to toss the rest of the crew here. No one earned one or two star status, but no one else shined so brightly as to warrant a higher rating. Dajuan Harris was relatively tidy with the ball but didn’t stand out while Mitch Lightfoot played some quality minutes filling in for Dave. Jalen Coleman-Lands made a basket from the free throw stripe.

2 Stars:

Peanut Butter Sandwich

I like this idea, but all the cookies above are way better.

All KU players were better than this cookie.

1 Star:

Shortbread

Come on, now. This isn’t a British tea party, eat a good cookie.

Same here, KU was better than this cookie even though at times, they looked rather poor.

Christian Garrett Memorial No Star:

KJ Adams