ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

First Pioneer All-State wrestler making impressive moves

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKori “Koko” Davidson (pictured) place third place in the Arkansas State Tournament in Thursday’s competition and was named All State, making her the first Pioneer wrestler from the boys or girls division to receive this honor. Davidson’s journey in wrestling began...

www.whiterivernow.com

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

High School Bowling: Southside at state tournament

Front row (left to right): Breanna Rea, B J Williams, Grace Lawellin, and Faith Sharp; back row (left to right): Emma Patterson, Chloe McCance, Lundyn Foree, Krislynn Duncan, and Amarachi Oguh. Image submitted. Here’s Coach Fred Denison’s recap of Southside Southerner bowling at the 4A-3A State Bowling Tournament at Hijinx...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Lady Yellowjackets fall to Clinton

The Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets lost to the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets 54-36 in the district tournament finals Saturday night, Feb. 19, at Riverview High School. The game was close early as Clinton hit two free throws before halftime to take a 19-17 halftime lead. Mountain View never evened the score in the second half as Clinton outscored Mountain View 35-19 in the second half for the victory. Josie Storey led Mountain View with 14 points, Harley Avey added 11 points, Kennedy Holland added 10 rebounds, and Emry Johnson added eight rebounds.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
APG of Wisconsin

Oredocker wrestlers headed to state

Senior Austin Defoe (40-2), the second-ranked wrestler in WIAA D2 at 126 pounds, advanced to state by winning the Amery sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. Also making state is junior Isaac Pearce (42-6), who took third at Amery and has been honorably mentioned in state rankings most of the season. Senior HWT David Granados also competed in the sectional. Defoe received a bye in the first round, and will wrestle his second-round match at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Pearce will wrestle at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday against Jack Sweere (17-3) from Chilton/Hilbert. The WIAA state wrestling tournament is held at the Kohl Center in Madison and runs through Saturday. Defoe placed third at state last year.
AMERY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
kmvt

Wrestling in Idaho finally has an official stage for girls

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — History will be made February 25-26 at the Idaho wrestling state championships in Pocatello. The first-ever official girl’s state tournament bracket will take place. For years, the girls in the sport had to wrestle the guys. Now, they have their own stage. Buhl’s Taylor...
POCATELLO, ID
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White River#Combat#First Pioneer#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store#Kzle
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
whiterivernow.com

Lyon Athletics update: Women’s basketball AMC champs

BATESVILLE, Ark. – It’s official. The Lyon College Scots women’s basketball team is the undisputed, outright American Midwest Champion for the third time in a row. The Scots were regular-season champions in 2019-20, 2020-21, and in 2021-22. Lyon College won the AMC tournament in 2020-21 and in the 2015-15 season. The Scots’ other conference regular-season championship came in the 2015-16 season, and they were co-champions of the regular season in 2012-13.
BATESVILLE, AR
WIFR

Stateline girls wrestlers look to make an impact at state meet

(WIFR) - Girls wrestling will make its Illinois High School Association state tournament debut this weekend. At the forefront of it all, four NIC-10 wrestlers look to make history. Across the Stateline, female wrestlers are gearing up for a shot at history. “The sport has grown so much. I never...
FREEPORT, IL
Newberry Observer

Wolves down Lions in midweek match-up

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Heading across state lines for the first time in this season, the Newberry College (8-0) baseball team took a 15-4 win over the Lions of Emmanuel College on February 16. The Wolves were dominate on the mound with a brilliant starting performance from sophomore right-hander...
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA
Tribune-Review

PIAA football, soccer championships moving from Hershey to Cumberland Valley

Say goodbye to flying Hershey’s Kisses and giant chocolate bars. Pennsylvania high school athletes will have to find a new way to celebrate trips to the state championships. The PIAA board voted Wednesday to move the football and soccer championships to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for at least the next four seasons. The high school is in Mechanicsburg, about 25 miles west of Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Record-Courier

Garfield masterful in district semifinal win over Berkshire

CORTLAND — The G-Men were locked in. Starting each quarter with a big run, No. 3 Garfield delivered a masterful performance in Wednesday's 59-33 Division III Lakeview District semifinal victory over No. 10 Berkshire. "I think it started with practice," G-Men senior post Jenna Smith said. "This week, we were trying to be as focused...
CORTLAND, OH
The Florida Times-Union

Elite eleven: St. Johns Country Day girls soccer wins 11th consecutive state title

St. Johns Country Day's magical run is still going strong. The Sunshine State's greatest girls soccer dynasty rolled once more through the grass of Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 2-0 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A championship. Senior Julia Boaventura tallied both goals after halftime,...
DELAND, FL
whiterivernow.com

Football clinic draws hundreds of coaches to area

Approximately 300 coaches traveled from California, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, and approximately 10 other states to attend a football clinic in Batesville this past weekend. Kenny Simpson developed his Gun-T offense over six years ago and led the Southerner Football Program to much success. He has since branched out...
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy