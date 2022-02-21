First Pioneer All-State wrestler making impressive moves

Senior Austin Defoe (40-2), the second-ranked wrestler in WIAA D2 at 126 pounds, advanced to state by winning the Amery sectional on Saturday, Feb. 19. Also making state is junior Isaac Pearce (42-6), who took third at Amery and has been honorably mentioned in state rankings most of the season. Senior HWT David Granados also competed in the sectional. Defoe received a bye in the first round, and will wrestle his second-round match at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Pearce will wrestle at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday against Jack Sweere (17-3) from Chilton/Hilbert. The WIAA state wrestling tournament is held at the Kohl Center in Madison and runs through Saturday. Defoe placed third at state last year.

AMERY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO