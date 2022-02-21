ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Learn about the Monroe County Young Marines program

By Staff reports
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Txn1k_0eKfQMCM00

Monroe County Young Marine is holding an open house/recruit training/new family information meeting at 6:30 Feb. 22 at Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars post home, 400 Jones Ave.

Attendees can learn about the Young Marines program and meet area youth members and staff.

“We’re seeking to increase our youth enrollment of boys and girls, ages 8 through the completion of high school,” Tim Van Den Heuvel from the organization said.

The organization also is in need of adult volunteers. Volunteers can help as much or as little as desired. Volunteer works is needed as unit commander, executive officer, adjunct, paymaster, training officer, supply coordinator and support staff.

The 2022 Division 5 Young Marine of the Year, Sergeant Major Alexis Keister of the Monroe County Young Marines, will attend tonight’s meeting. There are six divisions in the U.S., and Division 5 includes 10 states: Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Indiana.

A new training session for new recruits begins at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the post home.

Attendees must attend all training dates in order to graduate from recruit training.

Attendees can join all year-long and attend poolee time at drills once their paperwork is approved.

The mission of Young Marines, the organization said, is “to develop good citizenship and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle in our youth through teaching the importance of self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring our veterans, good citizenship and community service.”

To learn more, call (734) 415-3008, email monroecountyyoungmarines@gmail.com or visit “Monroe County Young Marines” on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Learn about the Monroe County Young Marines program

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Texas primary tests GOP’s rightward shift as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas kicked off the nation’s long and likely bruising midterm season Tuesday with primaries that are testing the state’s new, tougher voting laws while giving Republicans a chance to validate GOP leaders who have pushed already deeply red territory farther right and proudly tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Monroe County, MI
Government
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#U S Marines#Monroe Post 1138#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Poolee#The Monroe News Learn
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
969
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy