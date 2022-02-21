ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Rams hiring Liam Coen as OC, bringing back Greg Olson

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Kevin O’Connell and Wes Phillips departing the Rams for the Vikings, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is bringing back a pair of former assistants to his 2022 coaching staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Rams are hiring Liam Coen as...

