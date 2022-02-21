ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Sportradar
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Winnipeg...

MLive.com

Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
NHL
markerzone.com

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM ARIZONA COYOTES IN MINOR TRADE

The Toronto Maple Leafs were apparently in the market for another goaltender. Now they have it. The Leafs have acquired goalie Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes. The return is future considerations, so nothing at this moment. Hutton just cleared waivers so he can be sent straight to the AHL without having to clear again.
NHL
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
markerzone.com

NASHVILLE PREDATORS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING FORWARD FILIP FORSBERG

The Nashville Predators currently sit fourth in the Central Divsion with 62 points and occupy the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. They're also only three points back of Minnesota for third in the division and four points back of St. Louis for second. There's a very strong...
NHL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
theScore

NHL weekend betting guide: True moneylines for Feb. 21-24

We saw the rarest of occasions Sunday, and it didn't cause the hockey world to go blind. You've heard of the dangers of looking directly at a solar eclipse, but thankfully, you didn't need a reflective apparatus to witness the "loser eclipse" - the Coyotes (13-37 on the moneyline) and the Canadiens (10-40) both won a hockey game on the same day.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
FOX Sports

Montembeault, Suzuki help Canadiens beat Sabres, 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Caufield had a goal and...
NHL
WTOP

Peter Laviolette doesn’t ‘think it matters’ who Capitals play in first round

Laviolette doesn’t ‘think it matters’ who Caps play in 1st round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals enter play Wednesday with a record 13 games over .500. Their point total of 65 would be tied for fourth-highest in the Western Conference and, if they were in the Pacific Division, they would be just one point behind the Calgary Flames for the top spot.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 rivalry moments between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche [Video]

During its heyday, the rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche was one of the fiercest and most bitter not only in hockey but in all of sports. Regular season games between the two always had playoff-like, atmosphere, and the two would battle in six playoff series between 1996 and 2008. Although it was nearly impossible to draw only five moments from the rivalry, here are what could be considered the top five moments in the battles between them from a Detroit perspective.
NHL
The Independent

Teen volleyball club in deadly crash on way to tournament

A teenage girl was killed in a car crash when she was on her way to a tournament alongside her volleyball club teammates. Venom Volleyball Club was on their way from Goodyear, Arizona to Austin, Texas when a car carrying members of the team crashed amid the icy weather in London, Texas, about 110 miles west of Austin on 3 February. “With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away,” the club wrote on a GoFundMe page organised for the victims. The club has nine teams, with players between seven and 17 years old....
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NHL

Projected Lineup: Feb. 22 at Philadelphia

Jordan Binnington looks likely to be back between the pipes on Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues wrap up a four-game road trip in Philadelphia (6 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). It was this building - Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia - where Binnington made his first career start, turning aside all 25 shots he faced to become just the second goalie in team history to record a shutout in his first start.
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon out vs. Red Wings with lower-body injury

Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon continues to be in headlines for reasons other than highlight-reel offensive plays. Per Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirmed that MacKinnon won't play Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena because of an unspecified lower-body injury. Fortunately for Colorado, this appears to be a minor setback.
NHL

