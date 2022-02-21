NHL Expanded Conference Glance

A teenage girl was killed in a car crash when she was on her way to a tournament alongside her volleyball club teammates. Venom Volleyball Club was on their way from Goodyear, Arizona to Austin, Texas when a car carrying members of the team crashed amid the icy weather in London, Texas, about 110 miles west of Austin on 3 February. “With overwhelming pain in our hearts one of our athletes has sadly passed away,” the club wrote on a GoFundMe page organised for the victims. The club has nine teams, with players between seven and 17 years old....
