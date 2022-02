Paul McCartney is hitting the road this year for the first time since 2019 on the aptly titled Got Back tour. The 13-date U.S. trek begins on April 28 in Spokane, Wash., marking the former Beatle's first show in the city, and concludes on June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. He'll also make his live debuts in Hollywood, Fla., Knoxville, Tenn., and Winston-Salem, N.C., and play his first shows in Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO