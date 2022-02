Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 23, 2022: Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has inked a deal with New Guards Group to make it the operating partner for Reebok across Europe. New Guards, which is owned by Farfetch Limited, will oversee Reebok’s retail stores, e-commerce operations and wholesale business in Europe. New Guards will also have the opportunity to oversee market-specific luxury collaborations with Reebok. “We are thrilled to partner with New Guards on Reebok’s...

