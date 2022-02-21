North Texas linebacker outlook for 2022: KD Davis to lead experienced group with one key hole to fill

Buy Now North Texas linebacker KD Davis (1) chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the RedHawks’ win over the Mean Green last season in the Frisco Football Classic. Davis is set to return this fall and is expected to lead an experienced group of linebackers Jeff Woo/DRC

The pairing of KD Davis and Tyreke Davis at linebacker became something of a security blanket for North Texas’ defense over the last several years.

The pair came to play every Saturday, lined up together for the first time in 2019 and were a force for three seasons.

UNT will look a little different this fall after Tyreke Davis completed an epic eight-year run as a key player in Denton, first at Ryan and then at UNT, where he played for five seasons.

Fortunately for UNT, KD Davis elected to return to play his senior season with the Mean Green. He’s long been one of the top players on UNT’s defense and emerged as one of the best in Conference USA last season when he finished with 121 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on his way to earning first-team all-league honors.

The Mean Green will have to find someone to replace the other half of the Davis-and-Davis pairing. That might not be as easy as it sounds.

Tyreke Davis posted 76 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season. He’s the only key player UNT lost off its depth chart at the two linebacker spots and the hybrid linebacker/safety Eagle spot in coordinator Phil Bennett’s scheme.

UNT also has Larry Nixon III, Sean-Thomas Faukner, Jordan Brown and Kevin Wood returning. Nixon finished with 71 tackles, while Faulkner and Wood both added 52. Brown finished with 28.

The following is a look at how those players could fit in Bennett’s defense this fall.

Key returnees: KD Davis (Sr., 6-0, 229), Sean-Thomas Faulkner (Sr., 5-11, 190), Kevin Wood (Jr., 6-1, 219), Larry Nixon III (Jr., 6-2, 236), Taylor Jacobs (So., 6-2, 234), Carson Kropp (Jr., 6-1, 227), Jordan Brown (So., 6-0, 219), Cole McCrary (Jr., 6-2, 246), Chris Wright (Rfr., 6-3, 224), Blake Slaughter (Rfr., 5-10, 190), Landon Maston (Sr., 6-1, 225), Grady Brewer (Rfr., 6-0, 225), Jacob Daulong (Sr., 6-1, 230), Sifa Leota (Rfr., 6-2, 217)

Key losses: Tyreke Davis (graduation), Jacobi Johnson (transfer), Kyleb Howell (graduation)

Newcomers: Jax Van Zandt (Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.), Ethan Wesloski (McKinney Boyd), Trent Ayers (Navarro College)

Biggest unanswered question: There’s likely only one spot up for grabs among UNT’s three linebacker spots heading into 2022, and that’s the Eagle position after Tyreke Davis’ departure.

KD Davis isn’t going anywhere. Nixon III and Wood appear to have the other linebacker spot nailed down.

Faulkner was listed UNT’s top reserve at Eagle and seems like the obvious choice to step in. He’ll have the chance to show he’s the man for the job in spring practice when he’ll compete with several young players.

Why 2022 production could be better: UNT has a ton of experience across the board at linebacker.

KD Davis is a force. Nixon, Wood and Faulkner have yet to prove that they are elite players at the C-USA level, but they all have shown they are solid. Their experience should pay dividends.

Why 2022 production could be worse: Tyreke Davis was one of UNT’s most important playmakers the last few seasons. He was all over the field every week and had a ton of experience.

Davis was also a key leader. Those types of players are not easy to replace.

The Eagle spot is also one of the more demanding positions in Bennett’s defense. UNT needs a player who can drop into coverage, blitz and make stops in the running game.

There is no guarantee that whoever steps in will be nearly as effective as Davis.

Overall outlook: UNT’s linebackers should be one of the Mean Green’s strengths.

KD Davis is one of the Mean Green’s best players and is poised for a big season. Nixon and Wood have proven themselves. Faulkner should be able to step in for Tyreke Davis at Eagle and be effective.

UNT lost a lot up front and is counting on KD Davis and the rest of its linebackers to live up to their considerable potential and lead its defense.

