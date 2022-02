Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival, is trading higher Monday as it looks like it could be at the start of a bounce. The $85 area has been a key area on the chart in the past and the crypto is looking to hold above this area once more. Falling volume may show the downward trend of the past few days is coming to a halt.

