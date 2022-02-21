ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'The Voice' Coach Triggers Major Career Shakeup

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlly Murs is shaking things up in his career, reportedly parting ways with RCA Records after 12 years with his label. The Voice UK coach is now the subject of a "bidding war" with other labels looking to sign him as he prepares to release his much-anticipated seventh album – his...

popculture.com

Comments / 6

Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dermot O'leary
Person
Alison Hammond
Person
Caroline Flack
Person
Olly Murs
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Jenna Hager turns a new page and stuns Today fans with weight loss

Jenna Bush Hager is usually recognised for being former 43rd President George W Bush’s daughter, or for her successful career as a writer and in journalism. However, recently fans have been talking about the daytime TV star for another reason. Through taking a quick scroll on her Instagram, fans...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shakeup#Suicide Prevention#Rca Records#The Sun
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

See 'Voice' Coach Blake Shelton's Emotional Performance with 6-Year-Old in Need of a Heart Transplant

Blake Shelton isn’t one to bring a bunch of fans up on stage during his performances, but when he saw one little boy standing in the crowd, he couldn’t help himself. The encounter took place at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, where it was filmed by many fans who were touched by the heart-warming moment. “We’re going to do this different tonight,” Blake said to the crowd in the clip. “I need to get back down here to my little buddy, give me a second here.”
DURANT, OK
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Flip After Host Ken Jennings Tweets Out Major News About the Show

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has been quite eventful: Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are cohosting the quiz show, Amy Schneider is now in the Hall of Fame and the National College Championship is the latest special currently airing. Exciting changes aside, many Jeopardy! fans are still on the lookout for this year’s Tournament of Champions. But it sounds like it might still be a while before it happens because the trivia show is making way for a new special, the Second Chance Tournament.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Robin Roberts ​​Just Dropped This Major Bombshell About Her Health Status—What Does It Mean For ‘GMA’?

Beloved Good Morning America (GMA) anchor Robin Roberts just returned to the show— via a virtual screen— on January 26th, after a week-long absence. Roberts, 61, previously announced to her Twitter followers on January 20th that she tested positive for and contracted COVID-19, but explained that her symptoms were “mild” and that she was “doing well.” We can’t help but wonder, when will she return to the show in-person?
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Closer Weekly

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis Found Love Again With Producer Shane Farley! Meet Her Boyfriend

Family means everything to Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis. It’s the foundation of all of her successful series, the inspiration behind some of her most popular recipes and the reason why she continues to take her fame to new heights. When she’s not in front of the cameras, Giada enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Jade Thompson, and her boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy