Taulupe Faletau returns to the Wales squad for crunch Six Nations clash with England after seven months out with ankle and calf injuries in a much-needed boost for Wayne Pivac

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Wales have added Bath forward Taulupe Faletau to their squad for Saturday’s win-or-bust Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

No 8 Faletau featured for the British & Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa last summer, but then spent seven months on the sidelines with ankle and calf injuries.

He scored a try for Bath on his comeback against Wasps and proved his fitness to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac by playing 80 minutes against Leicester last weekend.

Wales have added forward Taulupe Faletau to their squad for Saturday’s game with England
No 8 Faletau featured for the British & Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa last summer (above), but then spent seven months on the sidelines with ankle and calf injuries

Faletau joined up with Pivac’s Wales squad on Monday.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement read: ‘Bath Rugby’s Taulupe Faletau has been called up to the Wales squad for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations.

‘He replaces Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs) who was released back to his club following a hamstring injury earlier in the Championship.’

Faletau hasn’t played for Wales since March 2021.

‘I feel I needed a couple of games and I've had that,’ Faletau said after facing Leicester.

He scored a try for Bath on his comeback against Wasps and proved his fitness to Wales head coach Wayne Pivac by playing 80 minutes against Leicester last weekend (above) 
Faletau joined up with Pivac’s (above) Wales squad on Monday ahead of the weekend fixture

‘I am just enjoying getting out there. Whether it's Bath or Wales, I just want to enjoy the games because seven months out wasn't fun.’

Faletau will add to Wales’ back-row options for their trip to Twickenham.

He will also bring much-needed experience with Faletau’s fellow Welsh British & Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, George North, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi all injured.

Both Eddie Jones’ England and defending champions Wales have lost one and won one of their two Six Nations games so far.

Whoever loses Saturday’s game at Twickenham will see their hopes of winning the 2022 title virtually ended.

RUGBY
