Muskegon, MI

Sault caps hockey regular season, playoffs start this week

By Staff reports
The Sault News
 8 days ago

MUSKEGON — Sault High dropped its final two hockey games of the regular season over the weekend at the Lakeshore Sports Centre.

The Blue Devils fell 7-1 against the state’s No. 5-ranked Division II Muskegon Mona Shores Sailors Saturday. Evan Kennedy scored the lone Blue Devil goal, assisted by Jay Dunbar and Dominic Cicco. Sault goaltender Michael Bontrager finished with 22 saves while facing 29 shots.

On Friday night, the Grand Haven Buccaneers downed the Blue Devils 3-2. Evan Hoglund and George Bauman scored goals, while Hoglund also had an assist. Triston Forgrave finished with 18 saves for the Sault.

The Blue Devils outshot the Bucs 40-21. Grand Haven goalie Aiden Steele made 38 saves.

Sault High moves on to the state tournament, Division 3 regional, which begins this week.

The Blue Devils (12-11-2) finished as the No. 2 seed in a Division 3 Regional 18, which will be hosted by Gaylord.

The Sault gets a first-round bye and will play the winner of Manistique and Gaylord in a regional semifinal at the Otsego Sportsplex this upcoming Friday. Manistique, a co-op team that also includes Newberry, Munsing and Superior Central, faces Gaylord Tuesday.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Alpena faces Cheboygan in the other regional semifinal this Thursday. The winners advance to the regional final on March 2.

The Sault News

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

