TMP: Hath, Undeath, Sadistic Ritual, and More!

By Joaquin Stick
 2 days ago

And so begins the long stretch of having to put together the news without football in the background. Sweet thrashy stuff from Sadistic Ritual. Without Waves with more solid progressive metal....

loudersound.com

Ritual work with Devin Townsend, Anneke van Giersbergen and more on new EP

Hertfordshire-based prog metallers Ritual, who've been described as " jamming with Mastodon", have announced that they will release their new EP, Enigma, in May. You can watch a short video trailer below. The new EP sees the quartet working with Devin Townsend, Anneke and Dianne van Giersbergen, Jørgen Munkeby from...
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Band To Watch: Undeath

Last month, the metal festival and blog Knotfest hosted a “death metal round table” on their YouTube channel. The video chat brought together four vocalists who represent the cream of the genre’s crop: Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, the Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad, Gatecreeper’s Chase Mason, and Alexander Jones, from the rising Rochester band Undeath. About a week after the video came out, former Cannibal Corpse singer and current anti-vax dipshit Chris Barnes tweeted about how much he hated it. “It made me physically ill,” Barnes wrote. “I despise what this genre has become.”
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx Are Feuding Like It’s 1991

To your corners, hair spray and flannel. Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx have been engaged in a war of words for well over a week now, with the two front men eager to play some sort of rock one-upmanship about who has the better band. It all started on January 30, when Vedder, in a New York Times interview, grumbled about how he kick-started his heart and grew to despise Mötley Crüe during his years as a music-venue worker in the ’80s. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it,” he explained. “I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.” Days later, Sixx got wind of Vedder’s comments and took it upon himself to discuss the even flow at which he despises Pearl Jam. “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe,” he tweeted on February 5. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” Sixx added that Vedder’s vocals sound like “marbles in your mouth.” Pearl Jam, cheekily, went on to tweet a video about how much they love their “bored fans” in response.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

loudersound.com

Daily Beast

AOL Corp

loudersound.com

The 10 best Styx songs

Arguably the ultimate pomp rock band, Styx practically invented the genre in the mid 70s. The Chicago band mixed sophisticated musicianship, straightforward melodies and a flair for showmanship, while the core – original vocalist/keyboard player Dennis DeYoung, plus guitarists Tommy Shaw and James Young – ensured the approach remained intact while also constantly being refined, throughout the glory days in the 70s and 80s.
MUSIC

