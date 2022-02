HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Live performances at Stage 9 begin again this week with HutchProv! 2022. "We do not rehearse, because nothing we do on stage actually comes out, until we think of it," said Karen Ridgway. "We have a lot of audience participation. The audience will give us inspirations, from which we will do skits and it just flies off the top of our heads."

2 DAYS AGO