Consider the recent speculation as not much more than a theory or a “what if” scenario right now, but according to a couple of sources, should defenseman Jake Muzzin hit LTIR after being placed in concussion protocol, the Toronto Maple Leafs could use the money freed up by removing his $5.625 million off of the roster. More specifically, one NHL insider believes the Maple Leafs could take that money and make a big swing on J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO